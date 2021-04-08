Ontario and Norwalk revived their Easter egg hunts on Saturday; neither hunt was offered last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Easter egg hunts return
Marcy West will end her 24-year stint as the Kickapoo Valley Reserve’s executive director April 23.
Royall hosted a contested battle against Bangor on Thursday as the two look toward the top conference spot.
Family and friends gathered at the Wilton American Legion Hall on Saturday to celebrate the 80th birthday of Allan Martin, owner of Martin Milk Service and Warehousing.
Jeremy Likely, Wilton’s police chief and ambulance director, recently accepted a position as deputy chief in the Tomah Fire Department, but he intends to continue serving Wilton as well, the Monroe County Herald reported this week.
The Wilton American Legion hosted its spaghetti dinner Sunday at the Wilton American Legion Hall.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will experience a boon to its budget when it receives $1,360,876 in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe set a $100,000 cash bond for a Tomah man accused of firing shots outside a Wilton bar last Saturday.
Royall’s board of education agreed Monday to give livestreaming meetings a trial run, responding to requests from district residents.
Brookwood will present the whimsical production “From the Page to the Stage: Journeys through Folk Tales” on Saturday, April 10, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 11, at 2 p.m. in the Classic Gym.
The Driftless Area Water Study (DAWS) well water testing program for Crawford, Richland and Vernon counties is coming up on Monday, April 19.
Marah Gruen jumps for a quick tip attempt against Brookwood’s Cora Brandau as the teams met in a conference matchup Thursday. Royall got off to a strong start, taking the first set 25–9, and then the second by 25-15, and finally rounding out the third 25–7.