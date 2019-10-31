East Town exonerated on fish kill, but dairy’s troubles continue to mount

Royall sets final tax levy October 31st, 2019

by County Line The Royall School Board set a final levy of $2,323,901 at its meeting Monday, an increase from the $ $2,299,833 figure presented at the district’s annual meeting in September.

N-O-W mill rate to drop October 31st, 2019

by County Line Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District taxpayers will pay a mill rate of $8.66, the lowest since 1984, Superintendent Kelly Burhop announced at the district’s budget hearing Monday.

