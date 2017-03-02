Down the rabbit hole: Brookwood to present ‘Alice in Wonderland’

By | Posted 15 hours ago |

Brookwood students will bring Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” to life this weekend.

  • Successful liver transplant extends life for Ontario man

    15 hours ago
    How do you write a thank-you note to the family of someone whose death gave you life?
    That was the challenge Marv Johnson of Ontario faced after a recent liver transplant.

    Preparing for a performance

    March 2nd, 2017
    Brookwood students have been rehearsing for their presentation of “Alice in Wonderland.”

    Norwalk might have failed to put up project for public bidding

    March 2nd, 2017
    It appears the Village of Norwalk might have broken state law when it awarded a contract for the restoration of the Moore’s Creek banks in the years 2012–2015.

    Stepped-up inspections could spell trouble for Amish bakeries and backyard tourist rentals

    March 2nd, 2017
    Anyone thinking about sticking a tourist rental cabin on the back 40 or opening a bakery might want to factor in the cost of permits and inspections in the expenses column.

    Royall’s defense helps notch win at Brookwood

    February 23rd, 2017
    For the County Line Royall boys basketball head coach Scott Uppena knew the Panthers were going to have their hands full Thursday night when they traveled to Brookwood for the

  • Dispute between N-O-W, Portland Implement has been resolved

    February 23rd, 2017
    A months-long dispute with Portland Implement of Cashton has ended, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education learned at its meeting last week.

    Impounded vehicle costs Norwalk $2,050

    February 23rd, 2017
    Confusion over who pays the cost of impounding a vehicle cost Norwalk $2,050, village board members learned at their meeting Wednesday.

    Woman, 27, accused of having sex with teenager

    February 22nd, 2017
    Facing multiple felony charges, a Kendall woman is accused of having a sexual relationship with a then-15-year-old boy during the summer of 2016.

    Kendall demolishing condemned Waffle Street house

    February 16th, 2017
    Contractors are demolishing a condemned home on Waffle Street, Kendall Village Board President Richard Martin told the board at its Monday meeting.

    Norwalk planning to upgrade wastewater treatment plant

    February 15th, 2017
    The Village of Norwalk has requested approval from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to upgrade its existing wastewater treatment facility.

    Paul L. Udulutch

    Paul L. Udulutch, 73, of Janesville, a devoted husband, loving father, and wonderful grandpa, died on Monday, March 6, 2017, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care.

    Anderson, Falcon boys go 1–1 in regional play

    The “second season” of basketball started last week, when regional play began, and the Brookwood boys basketball team seemed, like most, prepared for a lengthy tournament run.

    N-O-W Battle of the Books

    Several Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School fourth- and fifth-graders have been reading extra books since the beginning of the school year as part of a statewide Battle of the Books program.

