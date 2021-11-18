Dollar General building sells for $1,385,856 in Wilton

By | Posted November 18th, 2021 |

It was more than a little eye-popping when Wilton’s new Dollar General store building sold in September for $1,385,856.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Wilton issues raises, bonuses

    November 18th, 2021
    by

    The Wilton Village Board agreed to a set of raises and bonuses after meeting in closed session Monday. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Flooded Ontario buildings slated for demolition

    November 18th, 2021
    by

    After a more than three-year wait, Ontario’s flood-damaged buildings will finally come down. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    String Swing facilities expanded

    November 12th, 2021
    by

    A newly constructed, 20,000-square-foot building is the most outward sign that String Swing and its companion company, Hold Up Displays, have experienced significant growth over the past few years.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Need a spot to rest? Benches now available on Wilton River Walk Trail

    November 11th, 2021
    by

    New benches now grace the recently created Wilton River Walk Trail, thanks to 17-year-old Thadyn Conner’s Eagle Scout project. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Idea proposed to extend sewer line from Norwalk to Wilton

    November 11th, 2021
    by

    At Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting, the idea of extending Norwalk’s sewer line to Wilton was met with little enthusiasm. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Tabor Bar alive again: Matt Defliger, Heather Duvall open establishment after its long dormancy

    November 4th, 2021
    by

    Ten years ago, anyone and everyone knew of one place to be in the community, and that was Tabor Bar and Grill. Now, that legend is being brought back for another generation to enjoy and make memories. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Local athletes state-bound

    October 28th, 2021
    by

    Brookwood's Dylan Powell runs between Westby's Taylor Thunstedt and Hillsboro's Jordan Erickson in the first mile of Saturday's race at Westby.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall Ford garage’s ‘final hurrah’

    October 28th, 2021
    by

    Mary Jo Hill, owner of the former Kendall Motors building, hosted a “final hurrah” event for the structure last Thursday. The building was substantially damaged in the August 2018 flood and is on the FEMA buyout list. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W sets levy

    October 28th, 2021
    by

    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District administration explained details of its 2021–22 budget at its annual meeting and budget hearing Monday. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario continues to mull new hall, outdoor shelter

    October 21st, 2021
    by

    Will Ontario get an outdoor shelter or a new community hall? That is still up in the air, according to village board members at their Monday meeting. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Village of Kendall hopes to tackle property cleanup

    October 21st, 2021
    by

    The Village of Kendall will consider hiring a zoning administrator to issue citations to those who violate junk ordinances or who have let their properties lapse into disrepair. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Sponsorships, memorial donations sought for Norwalk’s flower baskets
    Juneau County moves to crisis model for Covid-19 contact tracing
    Book review: ‘Villette’ by Charlotte Bronte
    Schools report lower Covid-19 figures
    Brookwood theatre to present ‘Greek Mythology Olympiaganza’

    News
    Thanksgiving in Norwalk
    Ontario honors veterans
    Wilton hosts spaghetti supper
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Nov. 8–14
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Nov. 1–7
  • The County Line
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    Ontario true-crime book group meets Dec. 14
    Wilton preschool story time is Dec. 1
    Norwalk to offer story time for 3- to 6-year-olds
    South Side News for Nov. 18
    Ontario cookbooks for sale at library

    Obituaries
    Mary Ann Schmitz
    Harry M. Thonesen (full obituary)
    Harry M. Thonesen
    Richard “Dick” A. Heckart
    James “Doc” G. Moede M.D.

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: Congress should support Medicare Advantage
    Letter to the editor: Kudos to community gardeners in Norwalk, Ontario
    Letter to the editor: Royall should have agreed to Oct. 21 football game with Brookwood
    Ontario police focusing on property cleanup
    Wisconsin hospitals ask for communities’ help in stemming Covid-19 cases

    Sports
    Royall closes season in regional semifinal
    Brookwood hosts Luethe-Levy Invite
    Brookwood, Royall football fall in home SBC openers
    Close call for BHS volleyball
    Royall wins opener

  • Backtalk
    Could revised FEMA rules improve small towns’ prospects?
    Opioid crisis has been underreported
    The Pledge of Allegiance’s origins
    What has Facebook, other social media cost us?
    Traveling to Peshtigo and environs

    E-Edition
    Nov. 18, 2021, print issue
    Nov. 11, 2021, print issue
    Nov. 4, 2021, print issue
    Oct. 28, 2021, print issue
    Oct. 21, 2021, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992
    A remembrance: Elroy’s opera house
    Oil City country school, 1948–49
    F&M Bank, 1929
    Oden School, 1944

    School
    Royall honors veterans
    N-O-W names artists of the month
    Royall performs fall concert
    Performing arts fair
    N-O-W names artists of the month