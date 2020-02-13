DNR approves permit for Norwalk CAFO

A Norwalk area dairy has been granted a discharge permit by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) effective March 1, 2020.

  • Facing enrollment drop, N-O-W considers cutting three teaching positions

    11 hours ago
    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton staff and community members decried the school district’s proposal not to fill three elementary teaching positions, arguing at Monday’s board’s meeting that such a move would have an adverse effect on educational quality in the district.

    Brookwood pops

    February 13th, 2020
    The Brookwood High School choir performed a pops concert Feb. 6.

    Norwalk Village Board discusses member’s possible conflict

    February 13th, 2020
    By CHRIS GOUGH | For the County Line At Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting, board member Madonna Johnson suggested that...

    Ontario makes progress on old-school development

    February 13th, 2020
    The Ontario Village Board moved a step forward on developing the former Ontario ElementarySchool property, which it purchased last year for $90,000.

    Wilton hires new clerk

    February 13th, 2020
    Wilton has begun the process of grooming a new clerk/treasurer, hiring a part-time employee to work alongside Lori Brueggen, who currently holds the position.

  • N-O-W admin to retire

    February 13th, 2020
    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Superintendent Kelly Burhop announced last week his intention to retire after this year.

    Wilton felon found guilty of firearm possession charge

    February 6th, 2020
    In Monroe County Circuit Court in mid-January, a former Wilton man and prior felon was sentenced to four years of probation stemming from an incident in which he was caught possessing a firearm.

    Jury sides with plaintiffs in Monroe County Board case

    February 6th, 2020
    After deliberating for six hours, a Monroe County jury found that 10 county board supervisors violated Wisconsin Open Meetings Law when they signed a petition in November 2017 to move the proposed Rolling Hills nursing home site from Sparta to Tomah.

    Funding secured for watershed studies

    February 6th, 2020
    Monroe, Vernon and La Crosse counties received approval for a $1.6 million grant to study two area watersheds where flood-prevention dams were breached during heavy rainfalls in 2018.

    Wilton Wood Turtle Festival will be shortened to one day

    February 6th, 2020
    Wilton Wood Turtle Days, Inc., held its annual meeting on Jan. 30 at the Wilton Community Center.

    Royall’s night at free-throw line dooms Brookwood 53–50

    January 22nd, 2020
    Monday’s tug of war match between Royall and Brookwood ended in a narrow 3-point win for the Panthers.

