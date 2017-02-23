Dispute between N-O-W, Portland Implement has been resolved

A months-long dispute with Portland Implement of Cashton has ended, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education learned at its meeting last week.
For the County Line Royall boys basketball head coach Scott Uppena knew the Panthers were going to have their hands full Thursday night when they traveled to Brookwood for the
Confusion over who pays the cost of impounding a vehicle cost Norwalk $2,050, village board members learned at their meeting Wednesday.
Facing multiple felony charges, a Kendall woman is accused of having a sexual relationship with a then-15-year-old boy during the summer of 2016.
Contractors are demolishing a condemned home on Waffle Street, Kendall Village Board President Richard Martin told the board at its Monday meeting.
The Village of Norwalk has requested approval from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to upgrade its existing wastewater treatment facility.
The Ontario Village Board delayed plans to establish an ATV/UTV trail and its governing ordinance at its meeting Monday.
Brookwood students Alana Los (right) and Ashly Megonigle sang at the Dorian Festival at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, in January.
The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle from Main Street in Ontario during the early morning hours of Feb. 6.
Facing accusations of taking money from his deceased mother-in-law’s bank account, Kendall’s onetime marshal recently was put on administrative leave from his Monroe County dispatcher position, according to the Monroe County Herald.
Any plan by Congress or the Trump administration to require local sheriff’s departments to enforce immigration laws would be met with little enthusiasm by either Monroe County Sheriff Scott Perkins or Vernon County Sheriff John Spears.