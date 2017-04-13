Damian Dinger of Norwalk jokes that he can fix anything but a broken heart. Oh, and probably not small appliances.
Dinger can’t mend your broken heart, but he can fix your tractor: Mechanic opens shop in Norwalk
Area villages had their Easter egg hunts Saturday.
High-speed internet service for Ridgeville residents now is a step closer, as the Monroe County Zoning Committee approved a conditional-use permit for Bug Tussel on Monday evening.
A proposed 2019 trip to Japan generated scant interest among Brookwood students, but at Monday’s board of education meeting, Harvey Menn, the coordinator of the school tours, recommended Greece or Ireland as alternatives.
Designating its new ATV/UTV trails, the Village of Wilton last week amended its ordinance on the matter to align with state rules and language.
President Donald Trump’s proposed budget introduced a new glitch in Ontario’s plans for a second well.
Norwalk Village Board members received a visit at their Tuesday meeting from Sheri Flock, who represented the Norwalk Library Board.
The Kendall Marshal’s Office issued citations to Angela Solchenberger and Billy Radcliff on March 26 for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Fire damaged a shed at the Muehlenkamp farm in Norwalk on Saturday afternoon, destroying a Chevy pickup truck, lawnmowers, a wood splitter, a generator and various tools in the process.
The Kendall Village Board awarded contracts last week for its new wastewater-treatment plant and sanitary-sewer upgrades.
Contested elections were scant Tuesday in the County Line’s readership area, but three municipalities — Norwalk, Wilton and the town of Ridgeville — had a full slate of candidates.