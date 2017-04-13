Dinger can’t mend your broken heart, but he can fix your tractor: Mechanic opens shop in Norwalk

Norwalk Public Library budget generates opposing views April 13th, 2017

by Karen Parker Norwalk Village Board members received a visit at their Tuesday meeting from Sheri Flock, who represented the Norwalk Library Board.

Three cited for marijuana, paraphernalia possession in Kendall April 13th, 2017

by County Line The Kendall Marshal’s Office issued citations to Angela Solchenberger and Billy Radcliff on March 26 for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Fire destroys shed in Norwalk April 10th, 2017

by County Line Fire damaged a shed at the Muehlenkamp farm in Norwalk on Saturday afternoon, destroying a Chevy pickup truck, lawnmowers, a wood splitter, a generator and various tools in the process.

Kendall selects contractor for new sewer plant April 6th, 2017

by County Line The Kendall Village Board awarded contracts last week for its new wastewater-treatment plant and sanitary-sewer upgrades.

