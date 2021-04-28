Details released on Royall building referendum

Royall board member questions legality of special meeting April 28th, 2021

by County Line Royall School Board member Sara Palamaruk contended on Monday that an April 21 special school board meeting was not properly notified and consequently was illegal.

Royall rushes toward perfect season April 21st, 2021

by County Line The Royall football team gained momentum toward a perfect season when the Panthers hosted Brookwood in their fourth week of the alternate fall football season.

Flooded Kendall properties slated for buyouts April 21st, 2021

by County Line Four of the five Kendall properties that were on the list for FEMA buyouts have signed offers to purchase with the Village of Kendall, board president Richard Martin reported at the village board’s meeting April 12.

Wilton pays $9,842.56 to clerk/treasurer after dismissal April 21st, 2021

by County Line When the Wilton Village Board ended its working relationship with clerk/treasurer Lori Brueggen on April 12, it agreed to $9,842.56 in severance pay for the 25-year employee.

