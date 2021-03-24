DAWS well water testing coming up

Royall to start livestreaming board meetings March 24th, 2021

by County Line Royall’s board of education agreed Monday to give livestreaming meetings a trial run, responding to requests from district residents.

Royall overtakes Brookwood March 18th, 2021

by County Line Marah Gruen jumps for a quick tip attempt against Brookwood’s Cora Brandau as the teams met in a conference matchup Thursday. Royall got off to a strong start, taking the first set 25–9, and then the second by 25-15, and finally rounding out the third 25–7.

With spring comes fall sports March 10th, 2021

by County Line After just a full week of practice and having to switch gears from basketball to volleyball, teams started off the season in an alternate fall schedule with multiple games.

