After a closed meeting Monday, the Ontario Village Board agreed to return Police Chief Dave Rynes to his position.
Dave Rynes reinstated as Ontario police chief
Fourteen Brookwood High School students attended the Creative Communities Art event at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve on March 6.
Norwalk Village Board members tangled Tuesday over when committee meetings are appropriate and when they are not.
The surnames seem familiar: Belcher, Bever, Dittman, Kress, Olson and Sullivan, all reported to be either gravely ill or have died of the Spanish flu.
Sustaining significant damage in the August 2018 flood, Kendall became the third local village to hire James Twomey as a floodplain administrator last week.
During a Friday assembly for National FFA Week, Brookwood student Skippy Muehlenkamp smashes a pie in his principal Angela Funk’s face.
It might have been a scene from the 1850s California Gold Rush.
Royall’s Nolan McKittrick will compete for a state title this weekend after winning the Westby sectional at 106.
The Brookwood Theatre Program will present “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” as its spring production.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton staff and community members decried the school district’s proposal not to fill three elementary teaching positions, arguing at Monday’s board’s meeting that such a move would have an adverse effect on educational quality in the district.
A Norwalk area dairy has been granted a discharge permit by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) effective March 1, 2020.
The Brookwood High School choir performed a pops concert Feb. 6.