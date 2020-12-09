Crawford, Richland and Vernon counties recently embarked upon a study of well-water quality following release of the Southwest Wisconsin Groundwater and Geology (SWIGG) study results.
Crawford, Richland, Vernon counties start study on well water
Crawford, Richland and Vernon counties recently embarked upon a study of well-water quality following release of the Southwest Wisconsin Groundwater and Geology (SWIGG) study results.
The Ontario Village Board heard some good news at its Monday meeting, when clerk Terri Taylor told the board that just prior to the meeting, she had received an email indicating that FEMA had approved buyouts for the nine properties damaged in the 2018 flood.
Though a similar measure had failed in November, a repeat motion to require masks at Wilton Village Board meetings met with board approval on Monday by 4–2.
Following a discussion in which almost 40 DNR employees, Vernon County Land Conservation committee members and staff members and about 20 interested citizens discussed recent manure-related fish kills in Vernon County, the Land Conservation Committee made a big decision.
Wilton Public Library director Rachel Conner (right) and assistant Gabrielle Sebranek host the library’s outdoor, socially distanced Santa-Drive Through event on Saturday.
Fears of possible flooding prompted the Kendall Village Board on Monday to investigate having a beaver dam removed.
The building at 212 Main Street in Norwalk started to come down Friday.
This week, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church put up its own tree, which was donated by Bob Birkholz.
Repairs are underway on sections of the Elroy-Sparta State Trail that were severely damaged in August 2018 flooding.
A viral Facebook post alleges that the Royall School Board will not renew Superintendent Mark Gruen’s contract in January, but board president Raye Walz told the County Line on Tuesday that the board had made no decision on the matter.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wilton is inviting community members to decorate their outdoor Christmas tree with angels in memory or honor of loved ones or friends.
The annual Wilton holiday giveaway sponsored by WIN-WIN (Wilton is Networking with Its Neighbors business group) is underway.