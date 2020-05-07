Coping with the Covid-19 pandemic, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education altogether changed many aspects of school’s spring and summer offerings at its meeting Monday.
Covid-19 causes changes at N-O-W
Coping with the Covid-19 pandemic, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education altogether changed many aspects of school’s spring and summer offerings at its meeting Monday.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Wilton’s public facilities, including the swimming pool and the community center, will remain closed, probably until at least the June village board meeting, the board decided at its meeting Monday.
Chairman Glen “Ope” Degenhardt and staff have decided to go ahead with the 54th annual Regional III Pull from Aug. 14–16.
Working at her downtown Norwalk shop, called “& Sew Much More,” Barb Ornes works on sewing elastic to a cloth mask.
The pandemic has taken a toll on everything and everyone, including the civic groups our small communities depend on.
At its meeting last week, the Royall School Board continued to consider a referendum to exceed the state-imposed revenue caps, but in the end decided to put off forming a referendum consultant team for the time being.
Even though school won’t resume this school year, Royall will bring most of its support staff back to work, the board of education decided at its meeting Monday.
When Vernon County was included in the federal disaster declaration, many were hopeful that funds would be available to help in recovery from the 2018 flood event.
It sounds like a scene from a book: Playing along the riverbanks, children come upon a message in a bottle cast off decades before.
Two Canada geese stop in a field south of Ontario on Tuesday.
The Ontario Village Board addressed a short agenda April 13 in the Ontario Fire Station meeting room.
No Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School teaching positions will be eliminated this year, the board of education decided at its meeting April 15.