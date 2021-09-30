About 50 people attended a presentation by Dr. Stanley Trimble at Sidie Hollow County Park in rural Viroqua on Sunday, Sept. 12.
Coon Creek researcher says modern rainfall requires more powerful solutions
The Royall School District inducted three new members — Richard Martin, Rodney Pasch and David Zmolek — into its Hall of Recognition on Sept. 18 at the Kendall Community Hall. The award program serves as a way to honor accomplished alumni. The school district provided the following profiles of the new inductees.
Anna Allison, founder of the Ontario-based group called “Education, Not Propaganda,” gave a follow-up on a recent private meeting she and other district residents had with N-O-W Superintendent Travis Anderson and two board members.
Royall High School hosted its homecoming celebration last week
Though the Wilton Village Board talked about the possibility of selling the Wilton Community Center and its adjoining complex at its meeting Monday, president Tim Welch emphasized that the board would take no immediate decision and that he intended only to gauge the community’s stance on putting the structure on the market.
The Ontario Village Board remains undecided on how it will use FEMA funds it had received for the loss of the Ontario Community Hall in the August 2018 flood.
Tenters may be overstaying their welcome in the Norwalk Village Park, according to clerk/treasurer Kerry Vian.
Local veterans and community members welcomed a group of 40 bicyclists traveling through the hills of the area on Wednesday.
A Norwalk man faces an array of domestic-abuse-related charges, including strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, substantial battery and disorderly conduct, after a complaint was filed Aug. 25.
Tim Welch will reassume the presidency of the Wilton Village Board, taking over for Becky Hahn, who resigned Aug. 18.
About 30 people, some of whom expressed their opposition to critical race theory and mask requirements, attended the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education meeting Aug. 18.
Though masks will remain optional, they are “highly recommended” at Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Schools, according to a reopening plan the board of education approved at its meeting Aug. 18.