Comparatively, Wilton’s flood damage is slight

In the late August floods, Wilton fared the best of the village’s within the County Line’s readership area, as its estimated public damages amounted to $58,946.13.

In contrast, Norwalk’s tentative figure came in at about $75,000; Kendall’s, $800,000; and Ontario’s, $1 million.

The damage to its roadwork appeared worse than it was, according to reports. Though Wilton’s road and infrastructure projects have been delayed by three weeks, the village expects that roads will be ready for winter by Nov. 2, with the remainder of the work set to begin in the spring.

Badger Environmental is serving as the contractor for the road projects.

Other business

• Litigation between Norwalk and Wilton over the former’s decision to leave the latter’s ambulance service is near completion. Wilton provisionally accepted the following offer: Norwalk must make its charge-back payments and the remaining 2018 subsidy payments, plus it must pay the remainder of its share of the new Wilton ambulance.

Norwalk left the Wilton Ambulance Service and joined the Sparta Ambulance Service earlier this year, citing Sparta’s lower costs to the municipality. Patient rates are expected to rise, however.

• At its meeting Monday, the board approved the library’s budget of $44,880.

• Regarding the August flooding, Board President Tim Welch thanked the following for their assistance: the village employees, the Wilton Fire Department, the Wilton Police Department, Ontario residents, Dan Paulsen, the Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Jeff and Sandy McDonald, and Stephanie Ochobachi.

• The village made a $110,841 payment to Badger Environmental for its infrastructure project, which includes roadwork and utility work.