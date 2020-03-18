The Wilton Community Center closed Wednesday, March 18, after the village board’s decision on the matter Monday.
Community center closed in Wilton
The Wilton Community Center closed Wednesday, March 18, after the village board’s decision on the matter Monday.
On Saturday, a milk truck similar to the one he had driven for 42 years bore the ashes of Edwin Bredlow of rural Norwalk to his final resting place in Hilltop Rest Cemetery in Ontario.
As it continues instruction during the coronavirus epidemic and its attendant school shutdown, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will stagger its teaching staff every day starting next week, Superintendent Kelly Burhop told the board at its meeting Monday.
Fourteen Brookwood High School students attended the Creative Communities Art event at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve on March 6.
After a closed meeting Monday, the Ontario Village Board agreed to return Police Chief Dave Rynes to his position.
Norwalk Village Board members tangled Tuesday over when committee meetings are appropriate and when they are not.
The surnames seem familiar: Belcher, Bever, Dittman, Kress, Olson and Sullivan, all reported to be either gravely ill or have died of the Spanish flu.
Sustaining significant damage in the August 2018 flood, Kendall became the third local village to hire James Twomey as a floodplain administrator last week.
During a Friday assembly for National FFA Week, Brookwood student Skippy Muehlenkamp smashes a pie in his principal Angela Funk’s face.
It might have been a scene from the 1850s California Gold Rush.
Royall’s Nolan McKittrick will compete for a state title this weekend after winning the Westby sectional at 106.
The Brookwood Theatre Program will present “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” as its spring production.