Citizens express support or opposition to Wild Rose Dairy water-quality permit reissuance

October 7th, 2020
by County Line
The Kendall Lions Club held its monthly meeting at the Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall on Sept. 15. The club took this opportunity to honor this year’s Citizens of the Year.
This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.Log In Register
September 30th, 2020
by County Line
The electors in attendance at the Royall School District annual meeting, held on Monday evening, voted to adopt a tax levy for the 2020-21 school year in the amount of $2,128,306.00, down 8.42 percent from the 2019–2020 tax levy.
This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.Log In Register
September 23rd, 2020
by County Line
At its meeting Sept. 14, the Kendall Village Board accepted a Community Development Block Grant award of up to $1 million for upgrades to municipal well No. 2, a project that may end up costing $1.5 million.
This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.Log In Register
September 23rd, 2020
by County Line
Substantially damaged in the August 2018 flood, the former Kendall Lumber buildings were being demolished last week. Jim Schroeder owns the structures.
This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.Log In Register
September 16th, 2020
by County Line
Wilton’s sewer rates will rise by 20 percent starting Dec. 22, and the state Public Service Commission likely will require the village to raise its water rates by about 86 percent in the coming months.
This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.Log In Register
September 16th, 2020
by County Line
Ontario inched one step closer to relocating its downtown out of the floodplain when it agreed to purchase 36 acres at Monday’s village board meeting.
This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.Log In Register