Christmas scenes

By | Posted December 9th, 2020 |

This week, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church put up its own tree, which was donated by Bob Birkholz.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Repair work begins on Elroy-Sparta State Trail

    December 9th, 2020
    by

    Repairs are underway on sections of the Elroy-Sparta State Trail that were severely damaged in August 2018 flooding.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Movement begins to keep Gruen in Royall superintendent position

    December 9th, 2020
    by

    A viral Facebook post alleges that the Royall School Board will not renew Superintendent Mark Gruen’s contract in January, but board president Raye Walz told the County Line on Tuesday that the board had made no decision on the matter. ﻿

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton church to run food-pantry fundraiser

    December 2nd, 2020
    by

    St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wilton is inviting community members to decorate their outdoor Christmas tree with angels in memory or honor of loved ones or friends.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton group sponsoring annual holiday giveaway

    December 2nd, 2020
    by

    The annual Wilton holiday giveaway sponsored by WIN-WIN (Wilton is Networking with Its Neighbors business group) is underway.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    New bar and restaurant to open in Wilton

    December 2nd, 2020
    by

    After a nearly three-year vacancy, the bar and restaurant at Highway 71 and Main Street in Wilton will open again.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Road signs stolen in town of Wellington

    December 2nd, 2020
    by

    The town of Wellington has experienced a rash of road-sign thefts, local officials have reported.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Thanksgiving in Wilton

    December 2nd, 2020
    by

    Vicki Von Haden, owner of the Hitchin’ Post in Wilton, prepares free takeout Thanksgiving dinners last Thursday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Further details emerge about East Town Dairy manure spill

    November 25th, 2020
    by

    Details have been slow to emerge about the latest manure spill from a Driftless Area CAFO. This is a headline that has become all too common in recent years.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Parents commend Royall’s Gruen

    November 25th, 2020
    by

    Praise for Mark Gruen, who recently was named the Wisconsin Association of School Administrators’ Superintendent of the Year, made up a segment of Royall’s school board meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Hunters see success

    November 25th, 2020
    by

    Local hunters took the the woods for the opening weekend of gun deer season.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W approves Covid-19 athletics protocol

    November 18th, 2020
    by

    In advance of the winter sports season, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District board of education on Monday approved its Covid-19 protocols for practices and games.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Coronavirus
    Wednesday, Dec. 9: Monroe County reports two deaths and 28 new cases; Vernon County, 19 new cases; and Juneau County, 34 new cases
    Covid-19 deaths reported in Monroe, Juneau and Vernon counties this week
    Vernon County to offer drive-through testing site Thursday
    Tuesday, Dec. 8: Monroe County reports 27 new cases and one death; Vernon County, 20 cases; and Juneau County, 14
    Saturday, Dec. 5, to Monday, Dec. 7: Monroe County has 86 new cases; Vernon County, three deaths and 40 new cases; and Juneau County, one death and 63 new cases

    Extra
    Monroe County police arrest violent felon on domestic-abuse charges after short standoff in Norwalk
    Kendall Love Lights list
    History room has new display on toys﻿ from 1940s–1990s
    Book review: ‘Franklin & Washington’ by Edward J. Larson﻿
    Book review: ‘Becoming’ by Michelle Obama
  • The County Line
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives




  • Community
    Ontario Public Library has take-&-make kits
    South Side News for Dec. 10
    Santa making an outdoor visit to the Elroy Public Library on Dec. 12
    Wilton’s ‘Santa Drive-Through’ slated
    Ontario Public book group meets Dec. 9

    News
    Craft fair in Rockton
    Wilton/Brookwood FFA blood drive yields 104 units
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Nov. 30 to Dec. 6
    Norwalk Lions donate to community endeavors
    Bank of Ontario adds new location

    Obituaries
    Tracy A. Schwartz
    Mary Jane Johnson
    Billy R. Baldwin
    Gerald “Jerry” D. Pitkin (service information)
    Gerald “Jerry” D. Pitkin

    Opinion
    Editorial cartoon
    Letter to the editor: Wilton Village Board meetings do not pose Covid-19 risks
    Letter to the editor: Let’s double our effort to mitigate coronavirus
    Letter to the editor: Evangelicals took wrecking ball to Christianity, democracy
    Your right to know: State must do more to promote openness

  • Backtalk
    How will the pandemic change our lives over the long run?
    ‘The Crown’ is a good distraction from news of Covid-19, election
    Cancellation of events weakens community ties
    Look for strength of character, integrity when choosing a candidate
    Election season about to conclude, finally

    E-Edition
    Dec. 10, 2020, print issue
    Dec. 3, 2020, print issue
    Nov. 26, 2020, print issue
    Nov. 19, 2020, print issue
    Nov. 12, 2020, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    A thaw in Wilton, 1930s
    Bowling in Kendall, circa 1950
    Wilton school of yesteryear
    Kendall homecoming court, 1950
    Wilton Booster Band

    Sports
    Royall even after defeating Hillsboro in league opener
    Brookwood High School names athletes of the month for October
    Royall’s season opener
    Local cross-country runners are state-bound
    BHS athletes of the month for September