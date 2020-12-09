This week, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church put up its own tree, which was donated by Bob Birkholz.
Christmas scenes
Repairs are underway on sections of the Elroy-Sparta State Trail that were severely damaged in August 2018 flooding.
A viral Facebook post alleges that the Royall School Board will not renew Superintendent Mark Gruen’s contract in January, but board president Raye Walz told the County Line on Tuesday that the board had made no decision on the matter.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wilton is inviting community members to decorate their outdoor Christmas tree with angels in memory or honor of loved ones or friends.
The annual Wilton holiday giveaway sponsored by WIN-WIN (Wilton is Networking with Its Neighbors business group) is underway.
After a nearly three-year vacancy, the bar and restaurant at Highway 71 and Main Street in Wilton will open again.
The town of Wellington has experienced a rash of road-sign thefts, local officials have reported.
Vicki Von Haden, owner of the Hitchin’ Post in Wilton, prepares free takeout Thanksgiving dinners last Thursday.
Details have been slow to emerge about the latest manure spill from a Driftless Area CAFO. This is a headline that has become all too common in recent years.
Praise for Mark Gruen, who recently was named the Wisconsin Association of School Administrators’ Superintendent of the Year, made up a segment of Royall’s school board meeting Monday.
Local hunters took the the woods for the opening weekend of gun deer season.
In advance of the winter sports season, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District board of education on Monday approved its Covid-19 protocols for practices and games.