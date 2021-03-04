Celebrating FFA

Counties pursue revisions to manure storage ordinances March 4th, 2021

by County Line Vernon and Monroe counties took another step last week toward pursuing updates and revisions to their manure-storage ordinances.

Royall board mulls online public meetings February 24th, 2021

by County Line When the Royall School Board met Monday, it again took up the matter of livestreaming board-of-education meetings, but it deferred a decision until at least next month.

Royall is regional champ February 24th, 2021

by County Line Royall won its second regional title in four years with a 43–26 win over the visiting Cardinals.

N-O-W has no active Covid cases February 17th, 2021

by County Line The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had no active Covid-19 cases among either staff or students as of Monday, Superintendent Travis Anderson told the board of education at its meeting that day.

