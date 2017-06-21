Carnival, livestock exhibits and more will be offered at Elroy Fair

Hall roof deemed repaired in Ontario June 16th, 2017

by County Line Curtis Miller apparently has repaired the leaking roof in the Ontario Community Hall kitchen, village employees noted at the village board meeting Monday evening.

Kendall Housing Corporation begins effort to improve village housing June 16th, 2017

by County Line The Kendall Housing Corporation embarked on a renewal project this year, and the result of that experiment — a new house on Waffle Street — will be ready for occupancy next month.

Echo Valley Hope to host documentarian June 16th, 2017

by County Line Echo Valley Hope, a rural Ontario nonprofit, will host documentarian Paulette Moore from 7–9 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Vernon County Museum, 410 S. Center St., Viroqua, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Echo Valley Farm, E14604 County Hwy. F, Ontario.

Village of Norwalk might have fired employee June 16th, 2017

by Karen Parker It remains an official mystery who — if anyone — is leaving the employ of the Village of Norwalk.

