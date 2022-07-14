Brueggen apparently denied a vendor spot at Wilton Fest

Facebook video post sparks Wilton controversy July 14th, 2022

by County Line A new phase in a recurring dispute between Wilton residents and their village government was the subject of Monday’s village board meeting, when public comments focused on a rift involving a video of the Wilton pool manager and what the board says is ongoing harassment of its employees.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Strife in Wilton has been ongoing for more than a year July 14th, 2022

by County Line Tensions in Wilton appear to have begun boiling over in a public sense in April 2021, when the village board dismissed longtime clerk/treasurer Lori Brueggen.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.