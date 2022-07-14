Brueggen apparently denied a vendor spot at Wilton Fest

Wilton resident and former clerk/treasurer Lori Brueggen asked why the Wilton Fest Committee apparently had denied her request to obtain vendor space at Wilton Fest in August.
Wilton resident and former clerk/treasurer Lori Brueggen asked why the Wilton Fest Committee apparently had denied her request to obtain vendor space at Wilton Fest in August.
Brookwood students recently rehearsed “Bedtime Stories (As Told by Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up)."
The Wilton Sportsmen's Club hosted its annual tractor pull Sunday.
A new phase in a recurring dispute between Wilton residents and their village government was the subject of Monday’s village board meeting, when public comments focused on a rift involving a video of the Wilton pool manager and what the board says is ongoing harassment of its employees.
Tensions in Wilton appear to have begun boiling over in a public sense in April 2021, when the village board dismissed longtime clerk/treasurer Lori Brueggen.
If you have a sentimental attachment for the former Ontario Elementary School building, you might want to wander up the hill on Church Street and say farewell.
At their Tuesday meeting, Norwalk Village Board members wrestled with the problem of an allegedly nasty dog and a trustee who might have overstayed his welcome.
Piper Eness, daughter of Erica Eness, takes part in the Ontario July 4 kids’ and pet parade Sunday evening.
Norwalk’s Main Street offerings just shrank a bit more with the closure of Lars’ Auto Service.
Mike and Marcy Donskey of La Farge have purchased the Spring Branch Trailer Court on Lincoln Street in Ontario from Frontier Property Management of Westby.
The Royall School Board went into a closed session Monday to review a contract with superintendent candidate Tom Benson, but the district has not yet completed the process.
Brooklyn Kiel, a first-grade student at Royall Elementary School, was one of 10 finalists in the Wisconsin Education Association’s student art contest.