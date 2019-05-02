Brookwood’s mock crash

As an educational tool, Brookwood High School hosted a mock crash April 24.
As an educational tool, Brookwood High School hosted a mock crash April 24.
A summit on chronic-wasting disease in deer will be offered at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center from 6–9 p.m. Thursday, May 9.
There was an array of fresh faces at the Norwalk Village Board meeting on Tuesday evening, including new president Levi Helgren.
Although purchasing the old Ontario Elementary School had been discussed briefly at Ontario Village Board meetings, last month’s announcement that the village had purchased the 4.8-acre property came as a surprise to some.
The board forgave two snow days for Royall teachers on Monday, requiring them to make up six.
As part of its remodeling and expansion project, the Kendall Public Library has installed a replica of the Kendall State Bank vault door in the newly opened section, which is in an adjoining building and which housed the bank in the early 20th century.
On Palm Sunday, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wilton honored Florence Dougherty, who ended her 55-year stint as the church’s janitor earlier this month.
Addressing damages from the August 2018 floods, the Wilton Village Board agreed Monday to hire Badger Environmental & Earthworks for $56,460 to repair a water main on Highway 71, near the eastern boundary of the village.
Angela Funk will serve as the new Brookwood Senior/Junior High School principal, replacing Brad Pettit, who will retire at the end of the school year after 16 years with the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District.
This year’s Spring Fling at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve will feature everything from a petting zoo to talks on bald eagles and seed saving.
Ontario residents gathered at two community conversations Thursday to mull over possibilties for the Ontario Community Hall, which sustained severe damages in the August 2018 floods.
Kendall will host a public discussion on Glenwood Park repair efforts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24.