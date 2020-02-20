Brookwood to present ‘The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe’

By | Posted February 20th, 2020 |

The Brookwood Theatre Program will present “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” as its spring production.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Facing enrollment drop, N-O-W considers cutting three teaching positions

    February 19th, 2020
    by

    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton staff and community members decried the school district’s proposal not to fill three elementary teaching positions, arguing at Monday’s board’s meeting that such a move would have an adverse effect on educational quality in the district.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    DNR approves permit for Norwalk CAFO

    February 19th, 2020
    by

    A Norwalk area dairy has been granted a discharge permit by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) effective March 1, 2020.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Brookwood pops

    February 13th, 2020
    by

    The Brookwood High School choir performed a pops concert Feb. 6.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk Village Board discusses member’s possible conflict

    February 13th, 2020
    by

    By CHRIS GOUGH | For the County Line At Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting, board member Madonna Johnson suggested that...

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario makes progress on old-school development

    February 13th, 2020
    by

    The Ontario Village Board moved a step forward on developing the former Ontario ElementarySchool property, which it purchased last year for $90,000.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Wilton hires new clerk

    February 13th, 2020
    by

    Wilton has begun the process of grooming a new clerk/treasurer, hiring a part-time employee to work alongside Lori Brueggen, who currently holds the position.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W admin to retire

    February 13th, 2020
    by

    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Superintendent Kelly Burhop announced last week his intention to retire after this year.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton felon found guilty of firearm possession charge

    February 6th, 2020
    by

    In Monroe County Circuit Court in mid-January, a former Wilton man and prior felon was sentenced to four years of probation stemming from an incident in which he was caught possessing a firearm.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Jury sides with plaintiffs in Monroe County Board case

    February 6th, 2020
    by

    After deliberating for six hours, a Monroe County jury found that 10 county board supervisors violated Wisconsin Open Meetings Law when they signed a petition in November 2017 to move the proposed Rolling Hills nursing home site from Sparta to Tomah.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Funding secured for watershed studies

    February 6th, 2020
    by

    Monroe, Vernon and La Crosse counties received approval for a $1.6 million grant to study two area watersheds where flood-prevention dams were breached during heavy rainfalls in 2018.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton Wood Turtle Festival will be shortened to one day

    February 6th, 2020
    by

    Wilton Wood Turtle Days, Inc., held its annual meeting on Jan. 30 at the Wilton Community Center.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Two Brookwood students win Kohl Scholarships
    Brown, Hoel join Kickapoo Valley Reserve Board
    Book review: ‘The Last Days of Night’ by Graham Moore
    KVR to host free lecture on Driftless geology
    Sheriff’s office releases names of crash victims, including one fatality

    News
    Gundersen brings the power of 3D mammography to Hillsboro
    Norwalk Police Report
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Feb. 10–16
    Ridgeville church’s songfest slated for Sunday
    Bug Tussel continues work on town of Ridgeville tower
  • The County Line

  • Archives




  • Community
    Senior menus for Feb. 24–28
    South Side News for Feb. 20
    Wilton Public Library to host Family Game Night
    Ontario Family Movie Night is this week
    On Campus

    Obituaries
    Jeanette B. Pollard
    Florence L. Krause
    Donald D. Kortbein
    Clarice (Tress) Elizabeth Bunk (full obituary)
    Vernon “Dean” Chapman

    Opinion
    Your right to know: Records fees mean records denials
    Letter to the editor: Impeachment and Black History Month highlight Republican sexism and racism
    Letter to the editor: Thirty pieces of silver
    Editorial cartoon
    Editorial cartoon

    Sports
    Royall advances to sectionals for first time since 1998
    Royall loses to Necedah, edges Cashton
    Falcons fall to Luther
    Trio of champs helps Panther wrestling team take third at conference meet
    Panthers notch wins

  • Backtalk
    Living in a democracy comes with responsibility
    ‘The Poison Squad’ recalls time of unregulated food industry
    Investment in community is crucial
    Kickapoo Valley Farmer offers glimpse into Ontario’s past
    Americans have short memories

    E-Edition
    Feb. 20, 2020, print issue
    Feb. 13, 2020, print issue
    Feb. 6, 2020, print issue
    Jan. 23, 2020, print issue
    Jan. 16, 2020, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Ontario High School class of 1949
    Wilton, circa 1900
    Ontario, circa 1930
    Aerial shot of Elroy
    Ontario centennial, 1957

    School
    N-O-W competes in quiz bowl
    N-O-W names artists of the month
    N-O-W Schools to host Child Development Day
    N-O-W in math tourney
    Brookwood choir students perform in Dorian Festival