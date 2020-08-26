Brookwood Theatre will present its fall production on Friday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m.
Brookwood to give outdoor play performances
Brookwood Theatre will present its fall production on Friday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m.
Aug. 18, 2020, brought the demise of a local historical landmark and the dimming of a nearly forgotten chapter in Wisconsin’s pioneer history.
In a run-up to an unparalleled school year, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board considered a range of subjects, many of them related to the Covid-19 pandemic, at its meeting Aug. 24.
As of this week, ownership of the Ontario, Kendall and Wonewoc Fastrips will transfer from United Co-op of Beaver Dam, Wis., to Shane Nottestad of Westby.
Ontario’s recovery plan from the 2018 flood remains just that — a plan.
Kendall’s parks now are open for picnics and smaller family gatherings, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.
The landscaping at Palen Park in Ontario has reached its seasonal peak. Wilmer “Butch” Pearson of Ontario is largely responsible for the gardens, with the help of other volunteers.
Thanks to the talents and generosity of Kendall resident Gail Schoenfeld, the community has had a steady supply of cloth face masks for sale at the Three Sisters Treasures (which is next to the library in downtown Kendall).
It has been two years this month since a wall of water slammed into Ontario, obliterating nearly all of the downtown businesses.
The Village of Wilton plans to buy a property at 702 Walker St., for which it had started condemnation proceedings last month, and resell it to Wilton Properties, LLC (Dan Buchholz).
Residents of the Town of Forest are invited to a meeting Monday, Aug. 3 to consider the purchase of the property neighboring the town shop for $80,000.