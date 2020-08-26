Brookwood to give outdoor play performances

By | Posted 14 hours ago |

Brookwood Theatre will present its fall production on Friday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m.

  • Death of a schoolhouse: Onetime town of Wellington school building demolished

    14 hours ago
    by

    Aug. 18, 2020, brought the demise of a local historical landmark and the dimming of a nearly forgotten chapter in Wisconsin’s pioneer history.

    N-O-W gets ready for an entirely different sort of year

    August 26th, 2020
    by

    In a run-up to an unparalleled school year, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board considered a range of subjects, many of them related to the Covid-19 pandemic, at its meeting Aug. 24.

    Fastrips back in local hands

    August 25th, 2020
    by

    As of this week, ownership of the Ontario, Kendall and Wonewoc Fastrips will transfer from United Co-op of Beaver Dam, Wis., to Shane Nottestad of Westby.

    Recovery plan gets green light from Ontario board

    August 12th, 2020
    by

    Ontario’s recovery plan from the 2018 flood remains just that — a plan.

    Kendall parks now open for small gatherings

    August 12th, 2020
    by

    Kendall’s parks now are open for picnics and smaller family gatherings, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.

  • Wilton’s offer accepted for Walker St. property

    August 12th, 2020
    by

    The landscaping at Palen Park in Ontario has reached its seasonal peak. Wilmer “Butch” Pearson of Ontario is largely responsible for the gardens, with the help of other volunteers.

    Bounty of color

    August 12th, 2020
    by

    The landscaping at Palen Park in Ontario has reached its seasonal peak. Wilmer “Butch” Pearson of Ontario is largely responsible for the gardens, with the help of other volunteers.

    Kendall mask sales benefit library

    August 5th, 2020
    by

    Thanks to the talents and generosity of Kendall resident Gail Schoenfeld, the community has had a steady supply of cloth face masks for sale at the Three Sisters Treasures (which is next to the library in downtown Kendall).

    Vierbicher releases flood recovery plan for Ontario

    August 5th, 2020
    by

    It has been two years this month since a wall of water slammed into Ontario, obliterating nearly all of the downtown businesses.

    Wilton makes offer on Wallace house

    August 5th, 2020
    by

    The Village of Wilton plans to buy a property at 702 Walker St., for which it had started condemnation proceedings last month, and resell it to Wilton Properties, LLC (Dan Buchholz).

    Town of Forest may buy land for new town hall

    July 29th, 2020
    by

    Residents of the Town of Forest are invited to a meeting Monday, Aug. 3 to consider the purchase of the property neighboring the ﻿town shop for $80,000.

