Moving forward with a plan to replace football-field lighting, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education accepted a bid March 11 from Galileo Consulting of La Crosse for $12,000.
Brookwood to get new football field lights
Some homeowners in Wilton’s Arrowhead Subdivision have reported high levels of radon, a radioactive gas that is found in one in three Monroe County homes, Joy Krueger of the Monroe County Health Department told a crowd that had gathered March 1 at the Wilton Public Library for a discussion on the matter.
Zion Lutheran Church has made its home on Franklin Street for nearly as long as Elroy has been a city.
In a preliminary exploration, the Kendall Village Board is considering adding water and sewer service to Derrick Street (County Highway P southwest) and to Glendale Road.
Finding a home for the Ontario squad car won’t be quite as easy as first thought, as the issue resurfaced at Monday’s village board meeting.
The Winding Rivers Library System is partnering with the Driftless Writing Center on a project to collect stories from the recent flooding in our area.
The Royall School Board approved teacher and support-staff raises after meeting in a closed session Feb. 25.
Mary Kolar, head of the Wisconsin Veterans Administration and a Royall High School graduate and Wilton native, read to Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School second-graders on Friday.
“Antojitos,” “platillos,” and “bebidas” are not words on the tip of my tongue, so I had to ask Mateo Rivera for a translation. I was sitting in his restaurant in Norwalk, which was advertising authentic Mexican home cooking.
About 22 Ontario residents braved an icy night and gathered in the Ontario Village Hall meeting room Monday to grill Michelle Staff, Wisconsin DNR floodplain-management policy coordinator, and Katie Somers, mitigation supervisor with the Wisconsin Department of Emergency Management, the state agency that works with FEMA on hazard mitigation.
The owners of four Kendall residences may be pressed to demolish the flood-damaged structures, the Kendall Village Board noted at its meeting last week.
When Mary Kolar sits down Friday at Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School to read “Sky High,” the children’s book, as part of the Read Across America program, at least a few of the students will likely know they are listening to the new head of the Wisconsin Veterans Administration.