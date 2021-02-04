Brookwood theatre to present ‘These Shining Lives’

By | Posted February 4th, 2021 |

Brookwood will present the powerful play “These Shining Lives” on Friday, Feb. 12, and Saturday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m. in the Classic Gym.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Hit-and-run suspect found in Wilton man’s basement﻿

    February 3rd, 2021
    by

    Wilton resident Donald Schreier discovered in his basement on the morning of Jan. 28 a suspect who had fled a hit-and-run crash the night before.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall board gives Gruen new contract, though it does not intend to renew it

    January 27th, 2021
    by

    Though Royall Superintendent Mark Gruen now has a contract that extends to June 30, 2022, his employment with the district is slated to end on that date.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Stop-motion animation at Brookwood

    January 27th, 2021
    by

    Only one group of Brookwood Junior High School eighth-grade exploratory students recently finished its stop-motion animated movies

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Slate of candidates set for local boards

    January 20th, 2021
    by

    Local municipalities hosted caucuses last week to choose board candidates for the April election.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall wrestlers take team conference title

    January 20th, 2021
    by

    Last week the Royall High School wrestlers became team conference champions for the third time.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Brookwood’s Ferries named Top-Notch Teacher

    January 13th, 2021
    by

    Brookwood’s business education teacher, Deborah Ferries, was named WKBT’s Top-Notch Teacher for January.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario man arrested for indecent exposure

    January 13th, 2021
    by

    An Ontario man who was screaming profanities while his pants were down around his ankles was arrested by Vernon County police Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    New filtration system installed at N-O-W﻿

    January 13th, 2021
    by

    To mitigate Covid-19 risks, new ionization filtration systems have been installed in Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District buildings, superintendent Travis Anderson reported to the board of education Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk Creamery may escape demolition

    January 13th, 2021
    by

    It appeared the Norwalk Creamery was spared from extinction after its owners, Scott Rogers and Christina Dodge, mounted a spirit defense of the building at Tuesday night’s village board meeting.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario moves closer to razing community hall

    January 13th, 2021
    by

    The Ontario Village Board moved another step closer to razing the Ontario Community Hall on Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    In Wilton, Welch won’t seek new term

    January 13th, 2021
    by

    Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch declined to seek another term at Monday’s caucus, but local-government newcomer Becky Hahn was nominated to assume the spot.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Coronavirus
    Friday, Feb. 5: Monroe County reports five new cases; Vernon County, six cases; and Juneau County, six cases and one death
    ﻿Thursday, Feb. 4: Monroe County reports 14 new cases; Vernon County, four; and Juneau County, eight
    Wednesday, Feb. 3: Monroe County has 11 new cases; Vernon County, 10; and Juneau County, 14
    Tuesday, Feb. 2: Monroe County reports 17 new cases; Vernon County, eight; and Juneau County, three
    Saturday, Jan. 30, to Monday, Feb. 1: Monroe County has 24 new cases; Vernon County, 11; and Juneau County, 23

    Extra
    Book review: ‘The Novel’ by James Michener
    Brookwood students named to honor roll
    Man killed in ATV accident west of Hillsboro
    Book review: ‘The Reckoning’ by John Grisham
    County Highway M bridge has new weight limits
  • The County Line
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    Book clubs to resume at Kendall Public Library
    On Campus
    New craft, activity kits now available at Ontario Public Library
    Deadline for Wilton writing contest is Monday
    South Side News for Feb. 4

    News
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Jan. 25–31
    Wisconsin Farmers Union honors late Elroy man
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Jan. 18–24
    Town of Whitestown board will run unopposed
    Norwalk Police Report for December/January

    Obituaries
    Carl E. Winchel
    Sharon K. (Spohn) Owens
    Leon “Duke” McElhose
    Vilas B. Britzman
    Ramona (nee Hemerley) Waterworth

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: Information on Oden School
    Letter to the editor: What could be more racist than to kill an unborn child?
    Letter to the editor: Republicans haven’t a leg to stand on in impeachment
    Editorial cartoon
    Your Right to Know: Officials’ behavior is reckless and illegal

  • Backtalk
    Rural internet speed at times only a step above carrier pigeon
    Jan. 6 protests not first election-related disturbance
    Every day is April Fools’ Day
    In these tumultous times, consider keeping a journal
    Risser made Wisconsin a better state for its citizens

    E-Edition
    Feb. 4, 2021, print issue
    Jan. 28, 2021, print issue
    Jan. 21, 2021, print issue
    Jan. 14, 2021, print issue
    Jan. 7, 2021, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Oden School, 1944
    Oden/Ontario Homemakers, 1950s
    A thaw in Wilton, 1930s
    Bowling in Kendall, circa 1950
    Wilton school of yesteryear

    School
    Royall names December students of the month
    10K baskets in 100 days
    Wilton hosts parade for Brookwood theatre students
    Gruen named Academic All-State for cross country
    N-O-W names artists of the month