Brookwood student going to FCCLA nationals

A signpost of the past April 19th, 2019

by County Line As part of its remodeling and expansion project, the Kendall Public Library has installed a replica of the Kendall State Bank vault door in the newly opened section, which is in an adjoining building and which housed the bank in the early 20th century.

Wilton church honors Dougherty, long-time janitor April 19th, 2019

by County Line On Palm Sunday, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wilton honored Florence Dougherty, who ended her 55-year stint as the church’s janitor earlier this month.

Wilton OK’s $56,460 bid to repair water main April 19th, 2019

by County Line Addressing damages from the August 2018 floods, the Wilton Village Board agreed Monday to hire Badger Environmental & Earthworks for $56,460 to repair a water main on Highway 71, near the eastern boundary of the village.

Brookwood hires new principal April 19th, 2019

by County Line Angela Funk will serve as the new Brookwood Senior/Junior High School principal, replacing Brad Pettit, who will retire at the end of the school year after 16 years with the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District.

