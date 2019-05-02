Brookwood student going to FCCLA nationals

By | Posted 11 hours ago |

It certainly is not every year that Brookwood’s FCCLA organization has a member who qualifies to attend the national convention.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Flood repercussions: Glendale road repairs cost $198,431

    11 hours ago
    by

    Sustaining widespread road damages during the August 2018 floods, the Town of Glendale incurred $198,431.81 in ﻿repair costs, according to Town of Glendale Chair Raye Walz.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Summit on CWD set for May 9 at KVR

    May 2nd, 2019
    by

    A summit on chronic-wasting disease in deer will be offered at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center from 6–9 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    New Norwalk board has organizational meeting

    May 2nd, 2019
    by

    There was an array of fresh faces at the Norwalk Village Board meeting on Tuesday evening, including new president Levi Helgren.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Brookwood’s mock crash

    May 2nd, 2019
    by

    As an educational tool, Brookwood High School hosted a mock crash April 24.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario school purchase generates confusion

    April 25th, 2019
    by

    Although purchasing the old Ontario Elementary School had been discussed briefly at Ontario Village Board meetings, last month’s announcement that the village had purchased the 4.8-acre property came as a surprise to some.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Royall board forgives days for teachers, not support staff

    April 25th, 2019
    by

    The board forgave two snow days for Royall teachers on Monday, requiring them to make up six.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    A signpost of the past

    April 19th, 2019
    by

    As part of its remodeling and expansion project, the Kendall Public Library has installed a replica of the Kendall State Bank vault door in the newly opened section, which is in an adjoining building and which housed the bank in the early 20th century.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton church honors Dougherty, long-time janitor

    April 19th, 2019
    by

    On Palm Sunday, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wilton honored Florence Dougherty, who ended her 55-year stint as the church’s janitor earlier this month.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton OK’s $56,460 bid to repair water main

    April 19th, 2019
    by

    Addressing damages from the August 2018 floods, the Wilton Village Board agreed Monday to hire Badger Environmental & Earthworks for $56,460 to repair a water main on Highway 71, near the eastern boundary of the village.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Brookwood hires new principal

    April 19th, 2019
    by

    Angela Funk will serve as the new Brookwood Senior/Junior High School principal, replacing Brad Pettit, who will retire at the end of the school year after 16 years with the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    KVR Spring Fling to host talks, petting zoo, hikes

    April 19th, 2019
    by

    This year’s Spring Fling at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve will feature everything from a petting zoo to talks on bald eagles and seed saving.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Book review: ‘The Guise of Another’ by Allen Eskens
    Clifton road closed for bridge replacement
    Kendall police seek information on man who allegedly made inappropriate comments to a juvenile
    Book review: ‘How the Light Gets In’ by Louise Penny
    Some common myths about preservation

    News
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for April 29 to May 5
    Royall community members honored
    Monroe County Republicans honored at caucus
    Changes in Glendale
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for April 15–21

  • Facebook

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    Ontario church to host Maranatha singers
    Wilton Public Library, Driftless Writing Center collecting stories of the 2018 flood
    Ontario Legion Auxiliary meets
    South Side News for May 2
    Births

    Obituaries
    Bernice M. Osgood
    River August Coenen
    Donald “Dean” Garrity
    Helen Ann Berger
    Patrick J. Haney

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: Former Town of Glendale patrolman’s health is good
    Letter to the editor: Why are trees, brush being removed from along creeks?
    Letter to the editor: Enjoy the easy lifestyle in Ontario
    Editorial cartoon
    Ontario chief initiates food-drive challenge with Norwalk, Wilton police departments

    Sports
    Royall, Brookwood split games
    Royall defense fends off Brookwood rally
    Royall girls win Gerard Brunner Invite
    Brookwood sprinters, Royall throwers lead teams at Gerard Brunner Invite
    Brookwood bests Kickapoo, Hillsboro

  • Backtalk
    Norwalk will mark 125 years
    We are no longer living in the age of Gaylord Nelson
    The Ontario Community Hall deserves better than demolition
    When crowds convened in Tomah to criticize public policy
    Were measles, mumps and rubella good for the Baby Boomers?

    E-Edition
    May 9, 2019, print issue
    May 2, 2019, print issue
    April 25, 2019, print issue
    April 18, 2019, print issue
    April 11, 2019, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    A stroll through Norwalk in 1955
    The magnificent Miller Circus of Wilton
    Norwalk, early 20th century
    Wilton, 1916
    Norwalk, 1909

    School
    Royall to offer concerts in May
    Royall hosts junior prom
    Brookwood celebrates prom
    Royall’s solo-and-ensemble showcase is April 26
    Brookwood students named to third-quarter honor roll