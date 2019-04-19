Brookwood hires new principal

By | Posted April 19th, 2019 |

Angela Funk will serve as the new Brookwood Senior/Junior High School principal, replacing Brad Pettit, who will retire at the end of the school year after 16 years with the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District.

  • A signpost of the past

    April 19th, 2019
    by

    As part of its remodeling and expansion project, the Kendall Public Library has installed a replica of the Kendall State Bank vault door in the newly opened section, which is in an adjoining building and which housed the bank in the early 20th century.

    Wilton church honors Dougherty, long-time janitor

    April 19th, 2019
    by

    On Palm Sunday, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wilton honored Florence Dougherty, who ended her 55-year stint as the church’s janitor earlier this month.

    Wilton OK’s $56,460 bid to repair water main

    April 19th, 2019
    by

    Addressing damages from the August 2018 floods, the Wilton Village Board agreed Monday to hire Badger Environmental & Earthworks for $56,460 to repair a water main on Highway 71, near the eastern boundary of the village.

    KVR Spring Fling to host talks, petting zoo, hikes

    April 19th, 2019
    by

    This year’s Spring Fling at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve will feature everything from a petting zoo to talks on bald eagles and seed saving.

    Ontario has ‘conversation’ on community hall’s future

    April 11th, 2019
    by

    Ontario residents gathered at two community conversations Thursday to mull over possibilties for the Ontario Community Hall, which sustained severe damages in the August 2018 floods.

  • Kendall public meeting on park rehabilitation set for April 24

    April 11th, 2019
    by

    Kendall will host a public discussion on Glenwood Park repair efforts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24.

    Village purchases old Ontario school

    April 11th, 2019
    by

    The old Ontario Elementary School and the 4.8 acres that surround it now are back in village ownership, the Ontario Village Board announced at its meeting Monday.

    Ontario’s farmers market, flea market begin May 25

    April 3rd, 2019
    by

    Back by popular demand! It’s time to celebrate spring and new beginnings.

    Kendall home destroyed in fire

    April 3rd, 2019
    by

    Firefighters responded to a blaze Saturday at Tom and Joanne Reardon’s home on Newton Street in Kendall.

    Norwalk gets mostly new village board | Muellenberg, Keith elected to N-O-W board; Palamaruk, Kranz elected to Royall board

    April 3rd, 2019
    by

    Most local village-board races were uncontested Tuesday, but the exception was Norwalk, where voters overturned the incumbents, bringing a mostly new slate to the village board.

    Searching for Mr. Cosgrove: An adventure in local history

    March 28th, 2019
    by

    It is an unremarkable event here at the County Line when someone shares a vintage photo with us. But this half-dozen vintage photos were more intriguing than usual.

