Brookwood gives winter concert

Wilton gives thanks December 2nd, 2022

by County Line A volunteer-led event, Wilton’s community Thanksgiving dinner was Thursday at the Wilton American Legion Hall.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Royall Schools proceed with design for building project December 2nd, 2022

by County Line Architectural firm FEH will begin the design-development phase for the Royall School District’s $10.9 building project, the board of education decided at its meeting Monday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Norwalk approves issue of bonds for wastewater treatment plant December 2nd, 2022

by County Line The Norwalk Village Board dispensed with its remaining business of 2022 in less than a half hour Tuesday evening.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Village of Wilton approves 2023 budget, sets mill rate November 24th, 2022

by County Line Wilton Village Board members approved a $766,437.41 budget Monday, setting the local tax levy at $201,797, a 4.51 percent increase from last year’s figure, and the mill rate at 6.07.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.