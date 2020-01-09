Both the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School and the Royall School District will have contested races this year.
Both N-O-W, Royall will have contested races
Both the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School and the Royall School District will have contested races this year.
Showcasing 19th century photographic techniques, rural Wilton man Aldis Strazdins’ work is part of a Pump House exhibition slated to run through Feb. 22.
The departure of Steve Peterson as Monroe County Economic Development Coordinator evidently will not affect his work in attracting an industrial hemp processing facility to Kendall.
Engineering firm Vierbicher Associates has created the concept plan for the former Ontario Elementary School property.
The first weeks of the winter season will offer a chance to get out and experience a wealth of Wisconsin wonders.
The Ontario Community Club is partnering with the Friends of Wildcat Mountain State Park to provide a winter picnic meal.
Brookwood Junior/Senior High School hosted its winter concert Dec. 16.
Starting an endeavor projected to cost the Royall School District about $250,000, the board of education decided Dec. 16 to replace 14 unit-vent heaters at the high school.
The Wilton Village Board approved an assortment of motions at its meeting Dec. 9, including the following:
Royall Elementary School hosted its winter concert and art show Monday.
The Ontario Community Club hosted a Christmas celebration Saturday in the Ontario Public Library basement.
The Wilton Community Christmas Concert, whose theme was “Jesus is the Reason,” was Sunday afternoon.