Both N-O-W, Royall will have contested races

By | Posted January 9th, 2020 |

Both the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School and the Royall School District will have contested races this year.

  • Wilton man’s 19th century photographic methods on display at Pump House in La Crosse

    January 9th, 2020
    by

    Showcasing 19th century photographic techniques, rural Wilton man Aldis Strazdins’ work is part of a Pump House exhibition slated to run through Feb. 22.

    Plans for Kendall hemp facility still underway

    January 9th, 2020
    by

    The departure of Steve Peterson as Monroe County Economic Development Coordinator evidently will not affect his work in attracting an industrial hemp processing facility to Kendall.

    Concept plan for Ontario school

    January 2nd, 2020
    by

    Engineering firm Vierbicher Associates has created the concept plan for the former Ontario Elementary School property.

    KVR to celebrate 20th annual Winter Festival

    December 30th, 2019
    by

    The first weeks of the winter season will offer a chance to get out and experience a﻿ wealth of Wisconsin wonders.

    Ontario Community Club to offer picnic meal at Wildcat 

    December 29th, 2019
    by

    The Ontario Community Club is partnering with the Friends of Wildcat Mountain State Park to provide a winter picnic meal.

  • Songs of Noel

    December 23rd, 2019
    by

    Brookwood Junior/Senior High School hosted its winter concert Dec. 16.

    Royall to do HVAC upgrades for $250,000﻿

    December 23rd, 2019
    by

    Starting an endeavor projected to cost the Royall School District about $250,000, the board of education decided Dec. 16 to replace 14 unit-vent heaters at the high school.

    Wilton Village Board OKs range of motions

    December 23rd, 2019
    by

    The Wilton Village B﻿oard approved an assortment of motions at its meeting Dec. 9, including the following:

    Royall kids perform seasonal tunes

    December 19th, 2019
    by

    Royall Elementary School hosted its winter concert and art show Monday.

    Christmas in Ontario

    December 19th, 2019
    by

    The Ontario Community Club hosted a Christmas celebration Saturday in the Ontario Public Library basement.

    Wilton performers embrace reason for the season

    December 19th, 2019
    by

    The Wilton Community Christmas Concert, whose theme was “Jesus is the Reason,” was Sunday afternoon.

