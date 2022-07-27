Call results in no charges, arrests or police report; president resigns position two days later; village board fires longtime lifeguard Nate Beier on the following Monday
Board president calls police to Wilton Pool
Could it be in the not too distant future that small town Main Streets will dwindle away and be replaced by food trucks and other traveling services?
Local 4-H and FFA members gathered at the Monroe County Fair last week to take part in an array of exhibitions.
The Kendall Lions Club hosted its annual concert in Central Park on Thursday, with organizers saying they “had a good crowd and a wonderful evening weather-wise.”
Because no one from the municipality at large had submitted an application to serve as Wilton Village Board president by the Friday deadline, board member Jamie Evans will assume the position, the board decided at its Monday meeting.
Construction continues on the Ontario’s new pavilion, which is located on the former Ontario Community Hall site.
Brookwood students recently rehearsed “Bedtime Stories (As Told by Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up)."
The Wilton Sportsmen's Club hosted its annual tractor pull Sunday.
A new phase in a recurring dispute between Wilton residents and their village government was the subject of Monday’s village board meeting, when public comments focused on a rift involving a video of the Wilton pool manager and what the board says is ongoing harassment of its employees.
Wilton resident and former clerk/treasurer Lori Brueggen asked why the Wilton Fest Committee apparently had denied her request to obtain vendor space at Wilton Fest in August.
Tensions in Wilton appear to have begun boiling over in a public sense in April 2021, when the village board dismissed longtime clerk/treasurer Lori Brueggen.
If you have a sentimental attachment for the former Ontario Elementary School building, you might want to wander up the hill on Church Street and say farewell.