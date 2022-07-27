Board president calls police to Wilton Pool

Scenes from the Monroe County Fair 14 hours ago

by County Line Local 4-H and FFA members gathered at the Monroe County Fair last week to take part in an array of exhibitions.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Kendall Lions host concert in the park 14 hours ago

by County Line The Kendall Lions Club hosted its annual concert in Central Park on Thursday, with organizers saying they “had a good crowd and a wonderful evening weather-wise.”

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Evans named Wilton’s village board president | Pool to remain closed August 3rd, 2022

by County Line Because no one from the municipality at large had submitted an application to serve as Wilton Village Board president by the Friday deadline, board member Jamie Evans will assume the position, the board decided at its Monday meeting.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.