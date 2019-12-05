BHS students perform at KVR

Ontario gets estimates for repairs to old grade school 6 hours ago

by County Line Approving a list of estimates that likely will total about $100,000, the Ontario Village Board moved forward on Monday with its plans to repair the former Ontario Elementary School building and renovate it into a community hall.

Norwalk Village Board addresses lack of board members for Norcrest Apartments 12 hours ago

by County Line When the Norwalk Village Board had its monthly meeting Tuesday night, there was quite a bit of uncertainty regarding who is running the show at Norcrest Apartments, an affordable housing facility designated for the elderly.

Songs of the season December 5th, 2019

by County Line Rural Ontario country musician Tor Eness hosted his Christmas show Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.

