BHS graduate cycles in Great Lakes Challenge

Royall tax levy projected to drop 14 hours ago

by Sarah Parker Royall residents and board members approved the school district’s preliminary 2017–18 budget at its annual meeting Monday, agreeing to a 4.38 percent tax-levy decrease.

Ridgeville revisits non-metallic mining ordinance September 20th, 2017

by Ariana Strazdins On Thursday the Town of Ridgeville proposed a new non-metallic-mining ordinance intended to better protect the welfare of the local environment and community.

