Best of the British Isles

Profiles of Royall School Board candidates 6 hours ago

by County Line The Royall School District will have a contested board-of-education race Tuesday, when incumbents Doug Waterman and Ryan McKittrick will face off against challengers Doug Rogalla and Raye Walz.

Norwalk Public Library addition nearing completion March 22nd, 2018

by County Line The new, roughly $38,000 addition on the Norwalk Public Library now is in use, resulting in double the space for the facility.

Reedsburg man gets third DUI | 32-year-old arrested in Ontario March 22nd, 2018

by County Line The outcome of an Ontario arrest, Vernon County Circuit Court issued a guilty verdict Feb. 14 to 32-year-old Terry Maconaghy of Reedsburg for operating while under the influence as a third-time offender.

Charged with disorderly conduct, Ontario woman enters diversion agreement March 22nd, 2018

by County Line The Vernon County Circuit Court entered a diversion agreement on behalf of Beverly Jordon of Ontario on March 2.

