Bench warrant out for Norwalk man accused of sexual assault

By | Posted April 28th, 2022 |

A bench warrant was issued Tuesday for a Norwalk man facing a felony charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child after he failed to appear in Monroe County Circuit Court. 

  • Royall celebrates prom

    April 28th, 2022
    by

    Royall hosted its junior prom April 23.

    American Legion honors Ontario’s Stout, Budde

    April 28th, 2022
    by

    Roger Mattison of the Coon Valley American Legion presented state awards on Monday for years of service to the Ontario American Legion

    Royall residents ask about construction timeline

    April 28th, 2022
    by

    Attendees at Royall’s school board meeting Monday posed questions regarding the recently taxpayer-approved building project, asking how construction would affect both the start of school next fall and the amount of parking available at the schools. 

    Ontario cafe building torn down

    April 21st, 2022
    by

    Repercussions continue from the August 2018 flood, as the Milk Jug Cafe building on Garden Street in Ontario was demolished Tuesday.

    The mad dash

    April 21st, 2022
    by

    Norwalk and Ontario hosted Easter egg hunts Saturday.

  • Echo Valley Hope to offer ‘Let’s Talk’ gathering in Ontario

    April 14th, 2022
    by

    Echo Valley Hope will host a free gathering the first Tuesday of each month called, “Let’s Talk.”

    Rural Ontario home damaged in fire

    April 14th, 2022
    by

    A fire substantially damaged Eirik and Cheryl Eness’ home on Little Road Road in rural Ontario on Sunday afternoon.

    A new Ontario pavilion by July 4?

    April 14th, 2022
    by

    Though it may seem that Ontario’s recovery from the 2018 flood has moved slowly, progress may be just around the corner, according to discussions at Monday night’s Ontario Village Board meeting.

    Norwalk to contract with Modern Disposal for garbage pickup

    April 14th, 2022
    by

    Norwalk’s debate over buying a garbage truck or farming out the job continued at Tuesday night’s village board meeting. 

    Wilton to remove damaged trees at park

    April 14th, 2022
    by

    Wilton will hire Kendall Plumbing, Trucking and Excavating to remove about 34 damaged ash trees from its village park, the board decided at its meeting Monday. 

    Prom at Brookwood

    April 7th, 2022
    by

    Rita Downing and Dylan Powell served as queen and king at Brookwood’s junior prom on Saturday.

