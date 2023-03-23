Back on stage

Royall’s second state run March 23rd, 2023

by County Line The Royall boys basketball team marked its second trip to state in program history and its first since 2010, competing in the WIAA state tournament on March 17. The Panthers fell to Newman Catholic 52–42 in the semifinals.

Merger complete: F&M Bank of Kendall and Ergo Bank brought together March 23rd, 2023

by County Line Ergo Bank has announced that Farmers & Merchants Bank of Kendall (F&M Bank of Kendall), with locations in Wilton and Norwalk, has merged with Ergo Bank of Markesan, with locations in Fox Lake, Burnett, Lebanon, and Poynette.

Reaching great heights March 17th, 2023

by County Line Tucker Wildes releases a shot under the basket early in the first half against Wauzeka-Steuben on Saturday. Wildes tallied 6 points for the Panthers and led against Hillsboro with 18 points. Royall won its sectional and played in the state tournament, facing Newman Catholic, on Friday morning at the Kohl Center. The Panthers fell to Newman Catholic 42–52.

