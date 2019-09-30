At the KVR, NWS makes flood-forecasting presentation

Rails to Trails Marathon is Saturday 11 hours ago

by County Line The Rails to Trails Marathon is set to be back on track on Oct. 6.

Supervisors agree climate change affects Monroe County 14 hours ago

by Pat Mulvaney On a 15–0 vote Sept. 25, Monroe County Board supervisors accepted that climate change is happening and threw their support behind the efforts of the county’s newly-formed Climate Change Task Force (CCTF).

