Assessing the damage: Only one-fourth of Ontario businesses escape flooding

By | Posted 21 hours ago |

 

Precision Physical Therapy in Ontario a few days after the Aug. 28 flood

 

By KAREN PARKER

County Line Publisher Emeritus

Only a mere 25 percent of Ontario businesses escaped the fury of the Kickapoo River last month, and that handful included Torkelson Funeral Home, which is on Madison Street, and several vacation rentals, along with RiversEnd Bar and the Bank of Ontario, both of which are on Main Street.

So far, the remaining businesses report individual losses from $25,000 to $750,000.

Here’s a wrap-up of many of the losses.

• Lamb Hardwoods, which is on Highway 33, lost all of its equipment, including thousands of feet of lumber, forklifts, office equipment. Chuck Lamb said he was able to send some lumber to a mill in New Lisbon. The future of the business remains undecided, as owners Chuck and Sandy Lamb are retirement age.

• Johnson Construction lost four dump trucks, two tractors and a variety of other equipment. Owner Marv Johnson said it would take $200,000 to get back in business, something that is problematic, as he is 67 and coping with a recent a liver transplant.

• Drifty’s Canoe Rental and Kickapoo Paddle Inn suffered nearly a complete loss, including the restaurant, a small house next door, and a mobile home. The mobile home, which belonged to Tim and Verna Osmond, was taken apart and put into dumpsters several days after the flood, and Tony Kelbel said he had not yet decided his next step, nor would he commit to renting canoes anymore this season. He was able to save most of his canoes and buses.

• Titanic Canoe Rental was able to save much of its equipment, but suffered a major loss to the building. Owner Bill Teynor said he would reopen in the spring.

• Kickapoo Wild Adventure lost a lot of equipment and several buildings. Owner Shaun Budde said he would not rebuild the residence, which he had renovated after last year’s flooding, but would reopen the business.

• Precision Physical Therapy, which was rebuilt above the flood level a few years ago at the corner of Garden Street and Highway 33, was obliterated. Owner Bill Hagerman lost a roomful of new treadmills and all of his therapy and office equipment. He also lost about 50 sheep on his farm south of town. His plans are not known.

• Staci Pieper, owner of Driftwood Inn on Garden Street, estimates her loss at $100,000 but hopes to open in October. The housing unit attached to the hotel will be razed.

• The future of the Ontario Fastrip, owned by United Cooperative, is the subject of much speculation. About $425,000 in damages were sustained to the gas pumps and associated mechanicals and equipment, plus another $125,000 in inventory. First, the cooperative announced it would rebuild if higher ground could be found; now it has indicated it would work to get the gas pumps going, but the cooperative remains uncommitted. Pete Mlsna, who represents the area on the United Cooperative’s board of directors, told Ontario Village Board President Mark Smith that he was not aware the store was closed.

• Wayne Wallace estimates a $220,000 loss at his business, Wildcat Auto Sales on Highway 33. He had been living in the building while his new home was under construction. The future of the business remains uncertain.

• The Milk Jug Café on Garden Street lost nearly everything. Eirik and Cheryl Eness have not yet made a final decision on reopening.

• Wildcat Bar & Grill on Main Street suffered substantial damage but has now reopened.

• The County Line, which has its office on Garden Street, estimates about $25,000 in lost inventory and interior damage. It has reopened for business.

• The Ontario Legion Post lost all of its coolers and interior furnishings and appliance. Post Commander Bob Wruck said the legion might raze the building if the foundation is found to be damaged.

• The village office lost about $25,000 in equipment and supplies. Additional damage was found in the fire department, and the village squad car was lost to floodwaters.

• According to ballpark estimates, it would take $125,000 to restore the Ontario Community Hall to its pre-flood state.

• The interior of the Well Youth Ministry building was completely destroyed. A decision has not been made on its future.

• Palen Park sustained about $10,000 to $15,000 in damages.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    Kendall sustained about $800,000 in damages to public property during the Aug. 28 flood, according to preliminary figures prepared by village employees and Baraboo, Wis.-based MSA Professional Services, which provides engineering and planning services to the village.

    Norwalk residents express outrage over flood-related sewer backups County Line Publisher Emeritus More than 30 outraged Norwalk residents crowded into the library and blasted the village boar d at its

    In the late August floods, Wilton fared the best of the village’s within the County Line’s readership area, as its estimated damages amounted to $58,946.13.

    Significant financial assistance to those impacted by last month’s flooding likely will require a Declaration of Disaster by President Donald Trump, the Ontario Village Board learned at its meeting Monday.

    Calling an emergency meeting, the Ontario Village Board gathered Wednesday to assess the flood damage to village-owned buildings and have a preliminary talk on the possibility of moving Ontario’s downtown.

    For more than a decade, patrons of the 71 Express convenience store in Norwalk have been served by store manager Amy Headrick.

    Heavy overnight rains reaching 11 inches caused widespread flooding Aug. 28. Pictured here is Garden Street in Ontario. (As it becomes available, flooding information will be updated on this page.)

    Four local food producers participated in the Wisconsin State Fair Grand Champion Eats & Treats Competition last week.

    Hang on to your hat and polish up your shoes. You are about to learn to contra dance. Say what?

    In an effort to remain competitive with area school districts, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education agreed to raise substitute pay Aug. 13.

    Wilton completed another step in its summer construction projects, making a $157,220 payment, its third this year, to Westby-based Badger Environmental and Earthworks on Aug. 13.

