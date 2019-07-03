Another Elroy Fair on the books

‘Still Afloat’ 21 hours ago

by County Line During Ontario’s July 4 parade, whose theme was “Still Afloat,” Ty Kaiser, Savanna Nawrott and Rylee Hall ride atop a fiberglass pig advertising RiversEnd Bar in Ontario.

Meeting gives glimpse of Ontario’s future 22 hours ago

by Karen Parker A meeting at the Ontario Village Hall on Tuesday morning gave insight into what Ontario might look like in the future.

Kendall couple poses plan to reopen depot 22 hours ago

by Sarah Parker Shuttered for the past two years, the Elroy-Sparta State Trail headquarters, which are housed in the Kendall Depot, could be placed under Village of Kendall management, Kendall residents Steve and Lori Peterson told the village board at its meeting Monday.

Norwalk at odds over repairs to squad car 22 hours ago

by Karen Parker What proceeded as a routine board meeting on Tuesday evening changed directions suddenly when a dustup occurred over the Village of Norwalk’s squad car.

