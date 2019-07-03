Another Elroy Fair on the books

By | Posted 22 hours ago |

The annual Elroy Fair was from June 27–30.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • ‘Still Afloat’

    21 hours ago
    by

    During Ontario’s July 4 parade, whose theme was “Still Afloat,” Ty Kaiser, Savanna Nawrott and Rylee Hall ride atop a fiberglass pig advertising RiversEnd Bar in Ontario.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Meeting gives glimpse of Ontario’s future

    22 hours ago
    by

    A meeting at the Ontario Village Hall on Tuesday morning gave insight into what Ontario might look like in the future.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall couple poses plan to reopen depot

    22 hours ago
    by

    Shuttered for the past two years, the Elroy-Sparta State Trail headquarters, which are housed in the Kendall Depot, could be placed under Village of Kendall management, Kendall residents Steve and Lori Peterson told the village board at its meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk at odds over repairs to squad car

    22 hours ago
    by

    What proceeded as a routine board meeting on Tuesday evening changed directions suddenly when a dustup occurred over the Village of Norwalk’s squad car.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario grapples with ordinance enforcement

    22 hours ago
    by

    When should an Ontario village ordinance be enforced? That question that puzzled those at Monday night’s village board meeting.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Wilton to fine contractor for delayed street work

    22 hours ago
    by

    The Wilton Village Board voted Monday to fine contractor Badger Environmental $1,000 for each day after the June 28 deadline that the Center/East Street project remains incomplete.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Police respond to Wilton bar fight

    July 3rd, 2019
    by

    Law enforcement officers responded to a bar fight June 5 at the Hitchin’ Post, 412 Main St. in Wilton, according to Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Police investigating Wilton man’s death

    July 3rd, 2019
    by

    Called to 804 Main St. in Wilton on a welfare check on June 28, law enforcement officers discovered

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Counties pursue grant for watershed study

    July 3rd, 2019
    by

    Vernon, Monroe and La Crosse counties will move forward together with applying for a grant to study two watersheds above flood-control dams that breached in the August 2018 floods.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Arndts’ donation used for N-O-W STEM projects

    June 27th, 2019
    by

    A substantial donation from Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education member Justin Arndt and his wife Kirstin made possible an array of elementary school programs and projects, teacher and instructional coach Travis Anderson told the board at its meeting June 17.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    240 enrolled in summer school at Royall

    June 27th, 2019
    by

    About 240 Royall School District students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade are enrolled in this year’s summer school program.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Elroy museum has new murals, new features
    Book review: ‘When Breath Becomes Air’ by Paul Kalanithi
    Book review: ‘The Heavens May Fall’ by Allen Eskens
    Country music on tap at free Kendall concert
    Preparations underway for Ontario’s July 4 celebration

    News
    Wilton pullers
    ‘Naked and Afraid’ on the Kickapoo: Rustic Raft Rally organizers accepting entries
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for July 1–7
    Ontario gets Wifi park
    Kendall gets new library signs

  • Facebook

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives