An early Thanksgiving in Norwalk

By | Posted November 11th, 2020 |

The Norwalk Friends of the Community group hosted its annual free community Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, this time running it as a drive-through event.

  • Wilton Village Board votes not to enact mask policy

    November 11th, 2020
    by

    Clashing views marked a discussion on a proposed mask requirement for Wilton Village Board meetings, but in the end, the board voted 5–2 against the measure at its meeting Monday.

    Ontario Community Hall topic of discussion

    November 11th, 2020
    by

    Jonie Curtis of Ontario expressed dismay at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting at the fate of the Ontario Community Hall, something she said she was not aware of until reading about it in the County Line.

    Kendall approves 2021 budget

    November 11th, 2020
    by

    After a public hearing, the Kendall Village Board approved its 2021 budget Monday.

    Scenes of state cross country

    November 4th, 2020
    by

    Brookwood captured the Division 3 state runner-up trophy Saturday, and Royall’s Marah Gruen placed 14th as an individual.

    The dash for candy

    November 4th, 2020
    by

    Despite Covid-19, many children still turned out for trick-or-treating on Saturday.

  • Schools to give virtual Veterans Day programs﻿

    November 4th, 2020
    by

    This year’s Brookwood High School Veterans Day program will be held virtually.

    N-O-W mill rate drops

    October 28th, 2020
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s mill rate will be the lowest it has been since 1984, the district announced at its annual meeting Monday.

    Pandemic pumpkins

    October 28th, 2020
    by

    Even the fall decorations don masks in Wilton. This display is in front of Rolling Hills Veterinary Clinic on Main Street.

    Royall parents rally for winter sports

    October 28th, 2020
    by

    About 50 staff and community members gathered at the Royall School Board meeting Monday, many of them encouraging the district to leave the sports season intact during the Covid-19 pandemic.

    N-O-W also to proceed with winter sports

    October 28th, 2020
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s winter sports season is slated to begin, Superintendent Travis Anderson told the County Line on Tuesday.

    Citizens express support or opposition to Wild Rose Dairy water-quality permit reissuance

    October 21st, 2020
    by

    Three of the 17 citizens who testified at the recent Wild Rose Dairy water-quality permit hearing spoke in favor of the DNR reissuing the permit and approving the confined animal feeding operation’s (CAFO) plans to expand.

  • Coronavirus
    Citing spike in Covid-19 cases, Vernon County closes all government buildings to the public
    Thursday, Nov. 12: Vernon County records fifth Covid-19 death
    Monroe County Health Department moves to crisis standards of practice
    Wednesday, Nov. 11: Monroe County has 82 cases, a new record﻿
    Tuesday, Nov. 10: Monroe County reports 47 new cases; Vernon County, 14; and Juneau County, 15

    Extra
    Book review: ‘Cooked’ by Michael Pollan
    Scenic Bluffs offering help with ACA enrollment
    Brookwood Veterans Day program will be livestreamed
    Book review: ‘Back Bay Blues’ by Peter Colt
    Brookwood to give one-act play performances in November
  • Community
    Kendall Public Library to sell Love Lights
    South Side News for Nov. 12
    Births
    Ontario story walk features Henkes’ ‘In the Middle of Fall’
    Senior menus for Nov. 16–20

    News
    Wilton mill under construction
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Nov. 1–7
    Demolition underway of Wilton eatery
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Oct. 26 to Nov. 1
    Ontario Police Report

    Obituaries
    Lois Ann (Mantzke) Huber
    Robert Dean (Bob) Mahr
    Stanley “Stan” Charles Walz
    Marvin W. Johnson
    Robert E. Brooks

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: Re-elect Loren Oldenburg to Assembly
    Letter to the editor: Vote Tony Kurtz for Assembly on Nov. 3
    Letter to the editor: Support Nancy VanderMeer for Assembly
    Editorial cartoon
    Letter to the editor: It’s the 11th hour

  • Backtalk
    Cancellation of events weakens community ties
    Look for strength of character, integrity when choosing a candidate
    Election season about to conclude, finally
    Covid-19 recovery presents challenges
    Campaigns have changed, as evidenced by ‘F*CK Your Feelings’ signs

    E-Edition
    Nov. 12, 2020, print issue
    Nov. 5, 2020, print issue
    Oct. 29, 2020, print issue
    Oct. 22, 2020, print issue
    Oct. 15, 2020, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Wilton school of yesteryear
    Kendall homecoming court, 1950
    Wilton Booster Band
    Birthday party, 1979
    Wilton’s Mansion House, 1915

    School
    N-O-W takes part in virtual performing arts contest
    Royall students in performing arts fair
    N-O-W names artists of the month
    N-O-W introduces new staff
    Royall names students of the month