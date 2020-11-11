The Norwalk Friends of the Community group hosted its annual free community Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, this time running it as a drive-through event.
An early Thanksgiving in Norwalk
Clashing views marked a discussion on a proposed mask requirement for Wilton Village Board meetings, but in the end, the board voted 5–2 against the measure at its meeting Monday.
Jonie Curtis of Ontario expressed dismay at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting at the fate of the Ontario Community Hall, something she said she was not aware of until reading about it in the County Line.
After a public hearing, the Kendall Village Board approved its 2021 budget Monday.
Brookwood captured the Division 3 state runner-up trophy Saturday, and Royall’s Marah Gruen placed 14th as an individual.
Despite Covid-19, many children still turned out for trick-or-treating on Saturday.
This year’s Brookwood High School Veterans Day program will be held virtually.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s mill rate will be the lowest it has been since 1984, the district announced at its annual meeting Monday.
Even the fall decorations don masks in Wilton. This display is in front of Rolling Hills Veterinary Clinic on Main Street.
About 50 staff and community members gathered at the Royall School Board meeting Monday, many of them encouraging the district to leave the sports season intact during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s winter sports season is slated to begin, Superintendent Travis Anderson told the County Line on Tuesday.
Three of the 17 citizens who testified at the recent Wild Rose Dairy water-quality permit hearing spoke in favor of the DNR reissuing the permit and approving the confined animal feeding operation’s (CAFO) plans to expand.