Roger Mattison of the Coon Valley American Legion presented state awards on Monday for years of service to the Ontario American Legion
American Legion honors Ontario’s Stout, Budde
Royall hosted its junior prom April 23.
Attendees at Royall’s school board meeting Monday posed questions regarding the recently taxpayer-approved building project, asking how construction would affect both the start of school next fall and the amount of parking available at the schools.
A bench warrant was issued Tuesday for a Norwalk man facing a felony charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child after he failed to appear in Monroe County Circuit Court.
Repercussions continue from the August 2018 flood, as the Milk Jug Cafe building on Garden Street in Ontario was demolished Tuesday.
Norwalk and Ontario hosted Easter egg hunts Saturday.
Echo Valley Hope will host a free gathering the first Tuesday of each month called, “Let’s Talk.”
A fire substantially damaged Eirik and Cheryl Eness’ home on Little Road Road in rural Ontario on Sunday afternoon.
Though it may seem that Ontario’s recovery from the 2018 flood has moved slowly, progress may be just around the corner, according to discussions at Monday night’s Ontario Village Board meeting.
Norwalk’s debate over buying a garbage truck or farming out the job continued at Tuesday night’s village board meeting.
Wilton will hire Kendall Plumbing, Trucking and Excavating to remove about 34 damaged ash trees from its village park, the board decided at its meeting Monday.
Rita Downing and Dylan Powell served as queen and king at Brookwood’s junior prom on Saturday.