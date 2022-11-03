Alcantar receives Herb Kohl Helping Hand Award

The Wisconsin Community Action Program (WISCAP) recognized Couleecap Board Director Nidia Alcantar with the Herb Kohl Helping Hand Award at the annual Poverty Matters Conference in Madison on Oct. 19.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Kendall, with locations in Wilton and Norwalk, has agreed to merge with Ergo Bank of Markesan, with locations in Fox Lake, Burnett, Lebanon and Poynette.
Several residents in attendance at Tuesday’s regular Norwalk Village Board meeting expressed concern about an agenda item.
Brookwood’s Dylan Powell crosses the finish line at the end of Friday’s Division 3 sectional race at Osseo-Fairchild.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District set its local tax levy at $2,148,771 for 2022–23, an increase of $264,439 over last year’s figure, at its annual meeting and budget hearing Monday.
The Royall School District set its final mill rate for 2022–23 at $7.86 Monday.
Norwalk Fire Department members received an award Oct. 14 at a Heroes and Survivors Banquet sponsored by 7 Rivers Cardiac Arrest Preparedness and Education.
This year’s Brookwood homecoming queen and king, Danica Lee and Dylan Powell, ride in last week’s parade in Wilton.
Ending a local business relationship that had endured for more than a century, the Village of Wilton decided Monday to close its accounts at Farmers & Merchants Bank of Kendall – Wilton branch and move them to the Bank of Mauston.
It has been four years since the 2018 flood that wiped out Ontario’s downtown, but its complications and aftermath continue to dominate regular board meetings, and Monday night was no exception.
A conflict between the Norwalk Village Board and Dinger’s Auto Repair, which has lasted a few months, ended amicably at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Royall hosted its annual homecoming celebration last week. Here, Carter Uppena dresses up as Katy Perry for a skit during community night on Wednesday.