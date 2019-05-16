After scrap, ﻿Glendale short a patrolman

By | Posted May 16th, 2019 |

A brush fire between Town of Glendale patrolman Steve Murray and board chair Raye Walz erupted into a roaring blaze last month, when Murray resigned from his 13-year position with the township.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Norwalk rejects a range of expenditures

    14 hours ago
    by

    Norwalk’s first full board meeting since the April election was a relatively subdued affair with barely a quorum present, as trustees Alan Neumann, Chad Marti and Kim Nofsinger were absent.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    A night for community

    May 16th, 2019
    by

    At Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Schools’ Community Night on Friday, Betsy Aguilar and Eileen Bautista check out a balloon animal.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    CBD plant a possibility for Kendall building

    May 16th, 2019
    by

    CBD plant a possibility for Kendall building
    Kendall area residents are talking about a possible new use for the former Kendall Elementary School building, Town of Glendale members noted at their meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton rejects Wellington’s ambulance-fee request

    May 16th, 2019
    by

    The Wilton Village Board denied the Town of Wellington’s request Monday that the former forgive or reduce two Wilton Ambulance Service chargebacks, a figure that reflects unpaid ambulance bills from town of Wellington patients.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    A groovy fun pops concert

    May 16th, 2019
    by

    Royall High School hosted its annual pops concert Friday night.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Ontario adopts food-cart ordinance

    May 16th, 2019
    by

    The Ontario Village Board adopted an ordinance Monday regarding food carts, which are expected to help assuage the losses of the Kickapoo Paddle Inn and the Milk Jug Café, both of which were severely damaged in the 2018 floods.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall celebrates American Legion’s 100th

    May 9th, 2019
    by

    The Kendall American Legion marked the national organization’s 100th anniversary Friday, offering drinks and food for $1 (100 pennies) a piece.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Brookwood student going to FCCLA nationals

    May 9th, 2019
    by

    It certainly is not every year that Brookwood’s FCCLA organization has a member who qualifies to attend the national convention.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Flood repercussions: Glendale road repairs cost $198,431

    May 9th, 2019
    by

    Sustaining widespread road damages during the August 2018 floods, the Town of Glendale incurred $198,431.81 in ﻿repair costs, according to Town of Glendale Chair Raye Walz.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Summit on CWD set for May 9 at KVR

    May 2nd, 2019
    by

    A summit on chronic-wasting disease in deer will be offered at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center from 6–9 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    New Norwalk board has organizational meeting

    May 2nd, 2019
    by

    There was an array of fresh faces at the Norwalk Village Board meeting on Tuesday evening, including new president Levi Helgren.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    County Highway W to close in Kendall﻿
    Book review: ‘The Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society’ by Annie Barrows and Mary Ann Shaffer
    Sauk City man dies in Kendall accident
    Book review: ‘The Guise of Another’ by Allen Eskens
    Clifton road closed for bridge replacement

    News
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for May 6–12
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for April 29 to May 5
    Royall community members honored
    Monroe County Republicans honored at caucus
    Changes in Glendale

  • Facebook

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    On Campus
    Light lunch will be offered during Kendall program on India
    Ontario Public Library collecting flood stories
    South Side News for May 16
    Senior menus for May 20–24

    Obituaries
    Robert “Bob” E. Jackson
    Gay Louise (Wallace) Eliason
    Bernice M. Osgood
    River August Coenen
    Donald “Dean” Garrity

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: Former Town of Glendale patrolman’s health is good
    Letter to the editor: Why are trees, brush being removed from along creeks?
    Letter to the editor: Enjoy the easy lifestyle in Ontario
    Editorial cartoon
    Ontario chief initiates food-drive challenge with Norwalk, Wilton police departments

    Sports
    Dan Peterson leads Falcons at Sparky Reynolds invite
    Tiger defense holds Brookwood in check
    Wolves finish season sweep of Panthers
    Royall alumni named to athletic hall of fame
    Falcon softball hits slump in runup to regionals

  • Backtalk
    Small towns, too, have become hyperpartisan
    Norwalk will mark 125 years
    We are no longer living in the age of Gaylord Nelson
    The Ontario Community Hall deserves better than demolition
    When crowds convened in Tomah to criticize public policy

    E-Edition
    May 16, 2019, print issue
    May 9, 2019, print issue
    May 2, 2019, print issue
    April 25, 2019, print issue
    April 18, 2019, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    A stroll through Norwalk in 1955
    The magnificent Miller Circus of Wilton
    Norwalk, early 20th century
    Wilton, 1916
    Norwalk, 1909

    School
    Royall greenhouse opens this weekend
    Royall showcases state performers
    N-O-W hosts Heritage Fair
    Royall to offer concerts in May
    Royall hosts junior prom