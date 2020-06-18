The Wilton American Legion will venture out into the world on Sunday with the return of its annual Father’s Day Chicken Q.
After dormancy, Wilton Legion to host chickencue
Though hundreds of tourists have swamped the canoe landings in Ontario most weekends, visitors to the Elroy-Sparta State Trail will find a far quieter venue.
Though the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will start up its summer recreation program July 1, the onus of transportation now will fall on the parents, the board of education decided Monday.
In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Wilton Pool will remain closed for the season, and the Wilton Community Center, village campground, and public bathrooms will stay shuttered for at least another month, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.
The status of this year’s Kendall’s Labor Day celebration remains in doubt, but the Kendall Community Club will decide July 6 whether to offer the annual festival, club member Steve Peterson told the Kendall Village Board on Monday.
The Royall School Board continued to consider an April 2021 referendum at its special meeting June 4.
Though nearly all area summer events have been canceled in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ontario will plunge ahead with an amended version of the traditional July 4 celebration.
This building, which is next door to Treasures on the Korner on Main Street in Norwalk, was damaged when the adjoining tavern The Place burned in March 2018
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education agreed May 27 to refinance $2,655,000 of its long-term building debt, securing a new interest rate of 1.8 percent, a drop from 4 percent.
In time for Memorial Day services, a new monument was installed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Wilton.
Local American Legion posts conducted brief services on Memorial Day, forgoing the usual public programs in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Brookwood hosted a parade in Wilton, Norwalk and Ontario for its graduating seniors Friday.