After Covid cancellations, Kendall Holiday Fair to return

By | Posted October 6th, 2022 |

The Kendall Holiday Fair is back! After two years of being canceled due to Covid, the craft fair has returned with all your favorite local artisans.

  • St. Luke’s in rural Elroy celebrates historic status

    October 6th, 2022
    by

    Last Saturday was a nearly perfect fall day to celebrate St Luke’s historic status, with the temperature in the low 70s, low humidity, beautiful sunshine, and the leaves starting to turn.

    Ontario Legion holds flag retirement ceremony

    September 29th, 2022
    by

    The Ontario American Legion hosted a retirement ceremony for worn-out American flags on Monday.

    Royall to rethink building project

    September 29th, 2022
    by

    Though Royall School District voters approved a $10.9 million construction referendum in April, soaring inflation rates have made the original scope of the project unfeasible at the same price, representatives of contractor Kraemer Brothers told the board of education at its meeting Monday. 

    German band honors Ontario

    September 22nd, 2022
    by

    Big Band Luisenschule of Mulheim, Germany, recently sent a certificate denoting a “Special Tribute to the Community of Ontario, Wisconsin.”

    Coon Creek Watershed Council celebrates one-year anniversary

    September 22nd, 2022
    by

    The Coon Creek Community Watershed Council (CCCWC) recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of its founding. The celebration, attended by over 100 people, took place in the Coon Valley Park on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

  • N-O-W makes new hires

    September 22nd, 2022
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education approved three new hires and one resignation at its meeting Sept. 12. 

    Celebrating the sustenance of rural life: Cashton farm to host Rural Life Day

    September 15th, 2022
    by

    For Jack and Pat Herricks, their sprawling dairy farm nestled in the hills and valleys outside of Cashton is a little slice of heaven.

    Wilton board takes no public comments

    September 14th, 2022
    by

    Breaking with longstanding practice, the Wilton Village Board did not offer a public-comment period Monday, though upwards of 50 people attended its meeting at the Wilton Community Center gymnasium. 

    Ontario considers how to spend $1.6 million grant

    September 14th, 2022
    by

    Every village should have troubles like Ontario’s: how to spend a $1.6 million windfall. 

    Norwalk to contract with Modern Disposal for garbage pickup

    September 14th, 2022
    by

    After the Norwalk Village Board’s many internal debates and a few public hearings on whether to buy a garbage truck or contract with an outside company, it appears a new system is about to become a reality.

    Wood Turtle Days group will have fundraiser for Brookwood athletics

    September 8th, 2022
    by

    The Wood Turtle DaysTM organization will sell brats, hot dogs, and chips at the Molter’s Brat Hut in Tomah on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

