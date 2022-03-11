After a pandemic hiatus, Kendall Fundfest returns March 19

Looking back on the Kickapoo Paddle Inn March 11th, 2022

by County Line Substantially damaged in the August 2018 flood, the Kickapoo Paddle Inn building in Ontario soon will be demolished. The restaurant was a key fixture in the village starting with its opening in 1972. The current owners, Laurie and Tony Kelbel, took a FEMA buyout after the August 2018 flood.

Sixth at state! March 7th, 2022

by County Line Colin McKittrick and Gunnar Wopat both placed sixth at the WIAA state wrestling tournament last weekend.

N-O-W’s Covid-19 cases drop to zero March 4th, 2022

by County Line For the first time this school year, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had no Covid-19 cases among staff or students.

New trustee joins Kendall Village Board February 24th, 2022

by County Line Eric Schoenfeld joined the Kendall Village Board on Feb. 14, replacing Lee Wyttenbach, who resigned from his position last month.

