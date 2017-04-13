A springtime rite

Area villages had their Easter egg hunts Saturday.

  Dinger can't mend your broken heart, but he can fix your tractor: Mechanic opens shop in Norwalk

    Damian Dinger of Norwalk jokes that he can fix anything but a broken heart. Oh, and probably not small appliances.

    High-speed internet may be reality at Ridgeville

    23 hours ago
    High-speed internet service for Ridgeville residents now is a step closer, as the Monroe County Zoning Committee approved a conditional-use permit for Bug Tussel on Monday evening.

    N-O-W drops Japan tour, considers trips to Greece or Ireland instead

    23 hours ago
    A proposed 2019 trip to Japan generated scant interest among Brookwood students, but at Monday’s board of education meeting, Harvey Menn, the coordinator of the school tours, recommended Greece or Ireland as alternatives.

    Wilton ATV routes to open

    23 hours ago
    Designating its new ATV/UTV trails, the Village of Wilton last week amended its ordinance on the matter to align with state rules and language.

    Trump budget could upend Ontario well plans

    April 13th, 2017
    President Donald Trump’s proposed budget introduced a new glitch in Ontario’s plans for a second well.

  Norwalk Public Library budget generates opposing views

    April 13th, 2017
    Norwalk Village Board members received a visit at their Tuesday meeting from Sheri Flock, who represented the Norwalk Library Board.

    Three cited for marijuana, paraphernalia possession in Kendall

    April 13th, 2017
    The Kendall Marshal’s Office issued citations to Angela Solchenberger and Billy Radcliff on March 26 for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

    Fire destroys shed in Norwalk

    April 10th, 2017
    Fire damaged a shed at the Muehlenkamp farm in Norwalk on Saturday afternoon, destroying a Chevy pickup truck, lawnmowers, a wood splitter, a generator and various tools in the process.

    Kendall selects contractor for new sewer plant

    April 6th, 2017
    The Kendall Village Board awarded contracts last week for its new wastewater-treatment plant and sanitary-sewer upgrades.

    New boards elected in Norwalk, Wilton and Ridgeville

    April 6th, 2017
    Contested elections were scant Tuesday in the County Line’s readership area, but three municipalities — Norwalk, Wilton and the town of Ridgeville — had a full slate of candidates.

    Police seek information on criminal damage in Ontario

    A black Suburban plowed through the gates of the Ontario wastewater treatment plant during the mid-afternoon of Saturday, April 8, and the Ontario Police Department is seeking tips on the matter.

    Irene Kenworthy

    Irene Kenworthy, 83, of Tomah and formerly of rural Kendall passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at the Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Hospital in La Crosse. 

    Brookwood girls claim six titles, win Lee Griffin Invite

    The Brookwood girls track and field team attained six event championships Monday afternoon at the Lee Griffin Invite at Kickapoo High School.

