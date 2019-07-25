A special section: Norwalk’s 125th anniversary

By | Posted 15 hours ago |

                 …

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Fun at the fair

    15 hours ago
    by

    Youth took part in the Monroe County Fair shows last week in Tomah.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    A bustle over brats!

    16 hours ago
    by

    As part of its national tour, Johnsonville brought its Big Taste Grill to Ontario on Thursday, serving up free brats to an estimated 2,000 to 2,500 people.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Heavy rains bring wildflowers

    July 25th, 2019
    by

    All of the rain evidently has produced a bumper crop of wildflowers.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario proceeds with grant for flood recovery

    July 25th, 2019
    by

    About 40 people met at the La Farge Emergency Services building on Monday evening with Dale Klemme of Community Development Alternatives, a nonprofit based in Prairie du Chien, Wis.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    New Brookwood hall displays to feature academic achievements

    July 25th, 2019
    by

    Academic achievements will have greater prominence in hallway displays at Brookwood High School and in the Falcon Mall, Superintendent Kelly Burhop told the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education at its meeting July 15.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Marking 25 years: From modest beginnings, Scenic Bluffs now offers an array of services

    July 12th, 2019
    by

    It hasn’t always been easy to obtain medical care in our rural area. If you happened to be elderly, unable to drive or Amish, a trip to the doctor might require depending on friends or family to take what could amount to a day off work to act as a taxi service.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    ‘Still Afloat’

    July 11th, 2019
    by

    During Ontario’s July 4 parade, whose theme was “Still Afloat,” Ty Kaiser, Savanna Nawrott and Rylee Hall ride atop a fiberglass pig advertising RiversEnd Bar in Ontario.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Another Elroy Fair on the books

    July 11th, 2019
    by

    The annual Elroy Fair was from June 27–30.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Meeting gives glimpse of Ontario’s future

    July 11th, 2019
    by

    A meeting at the Ontario Village Hall on Tuesday morning gave insight into what Ontario might look like in the future.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall couple poses plan to reopen depot

    July 11th, 2019
    by

    Shuttered for the past two years, the Elroy-Sparta State Trail headquarters, which are housed in the Kendall Depot, could be placed under Village of Kendall management, Kendall residents Steve and Lori Peterson told the village board at its meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk at odds over repairs to squad car

    July 11th, 2019
    by

    What proceeded as a routine board meeting on Tuesday evening changed directions suddenly when a dustup occurred over the Village of Norwalk’s squad car.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Monroe County to issue WIC benefits
    Mustang Mudder race is coming to Kendall
    Gundersen St. Joseph’s seeks new members for Patient and Family Advisory Councils
    Vernon County to issue WIC benefits
    Book review: ‘The Dark Descending’ by Allen Eskens

    News
    Scenic Bluffs: Celebrating 25 years
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for July 22–28
    West Salem Legion donates to Ontario Legion
    Helping hands come to Kendall for disaster recovery
    A caravan of tractors

  • Facebook

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    Senior menus for Aug. 6–9
    Tech help offered in Ontario
    South Side News for July 25
    Kendall book group to discuss ‘My Antonia’
    Ontario’s Summer Reads Challenge runs through Aug. 19

    Obituaries
    Shirley A. Breidenstein
    Eleanor Marie (Wagner) Spohn
    Lorayne Alpha Denter (Anderson)
    Joyce S. Hill
    Doris W. Ehle

    Opinion
    Your right to know: Lawsuit put end to abusive practice
    Editorial cartoon
    Letter to the editor: Much prayer given for Ontario’s special day
    Letter to the editor: 5G towers emit microwaves
    Letter to the editor: Take time to help children in detention centers

    Sports
    Royall wins Little League championship
    Norwalk Knights upset Sparta and fall to 35ers
    N-O-W athletic news
    Norwalk Knights split with Viroqua Sox
    Knights sweep Redbirds

  • Backtalk
    Ontario needs to plan for possibility of more flooding
    Ontario businesses and supporters turn to government for protection
    The hamlet of Avalanche is a study in floodplain challenges
    Humans need bees for survival
    Small towns, too, have become hyperpartisan

    E-Edition
    Aug. 1, 2019, print issue
    July 25, 2019, print issue
    July 11, 2019, print issue
    July 4, 2019, print issue
    June 27, 2019, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Norwalk power plant, 1913
    A stroll through Norwalk in 1955
    The magnificent Miller Circus of Wilton
    Norwalk, early 20th century
    Wilton, 1916

    School
    Brookwood student wins gold medal at FCCLA nationals
    Falcon Mall gets new flooring
    N-O-W names artists of the year
    Brookwood students named to honor roll
    N-O-W students host concert