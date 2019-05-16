A night for community

Norwalk rejects a range of expenditures 14 hours ago

by Karen Parker Norwalk’s first full board meeting since the April election was a relatively subdued affair with barely a quorum present, as trustees Alan Neumann, Chad Marti and Kim Nofsinger were absent.

After scrap, ﻿Glendale short a patrolman May 16th, 2019

by Karen Parker A brush fire between Town of Glendale patrolman Steve Murray and board chair Raye Walz erupted into a roaring blaze last month, when Murray resigned from his 13-year position with the township.

CBD plant a possibility for Kendall building May 16th, 2019

Kendall area residents are talking about a possible new use for the former Kendall Elementary School building, Town of Glendale members noted at their meeting Monday.

