A musical revival: Brookwood hosts pops concert

By | Posted March 28th, 2022 |

Jestee Tainter and Katelyn Lee perform a “Concert Duet in Three Movements – Movement 1 Processional” as Brookwood presents a Pops Concert on March 17 with solo and ensemble performances.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Kendall celebrates Fundfest!

    March 28th, 2022
    by

    Kendall Lions Club member Alice Brandau dons an auction item at the club’s FundFest at the Kendall Community Hall on Saturday night.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton couple’s lives enriched by art

    March 24th, 2022
    by

    Gary “W.D.” Finke and his wife Rochelle met over a butcher block at a meat processing plant in Phoenix, Ariz., back in the 1980s. The two complemented each other — Rochelle was a wrapper and W.D. was a cutter.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W finds no evidence for sexual-assault allegation

    March 24th, 2022
    by

    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Superintendent Travis Anderson and Board of Education President Justin Arndt have found no evidence that a female staff member had sexually assaulted a female student, as district resident Ruth Ehlert of Norwalk stated at the school board meeting March 14. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Two Wilton board candidates drop out of race

    March 24th, 2022
    by

    Though their names will be on the ballot April 5, two Wilton Village Board candidates do not intend to serve if elected. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilbur goes to bat for Ontario

    March 24th, 2022
    by

    Attorney George Wilbur’s efforts with the Wisconsin DNR may have finally had some effect. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • 18 Brookwood forensics students bound for state

    March 17th, 2022
    by

    Ayawyn Conner (left) and Danica Lee were among the 20 Brookwood speakers who took part in a Mini-District Forensics Meet on March 12 at Brookwood.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W draws criticism: Residents’ comments focus on sexuality, alleged pornography, race issues

    March 17th, 2022
    by

    Speakers during the public-comment period of Monday’s Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board meeting voiced concerns on problems they believe are plaguing the district concerning both sex and race issues.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario gets $1.6 million in flood resiliency funds

    March 17th, 2022
    by

    Earmarks: we hated them. Remember? They were like trading cards for members of Congress. You vote for my project, and I will vote for yours. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Looking back on the Kickapoo Paddle Inn

    March 11th, 2022
    by

    Substantially damaged in the August 2018 flood, the Kickapoo Paddle Inn building in Ontario soon will be demolished. The restaurant was a key fixture in the village starting with its opening in 1972. The current owners, Laurie and Tony Kelbel, took a FEMA buyout after the August 2018 flood. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    After a pandemic hiatus, Kendall Fundfest returns March 19

    March 11th, 2022
    by

    The major fundraiser for the Kendall Lions Club is its annual Fundfest.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Sixth at state!

    March 7th, 2022
    by

    Colin McKittrick and Gunnar Wopat both placed sixth at the WIAA state wrestling tournament last weekend.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Three minorly injured in County Highway P accident
    N-O-W candidates offer diverse views at forum
    Public Notice: Notice of N-O-W Board Quorum
    Free Covid-19 vaccinations available at Monroe County Health Department
    Scenic Bluffs received $1,000 Walmart grant

    News
    Wilson, Wilbur to vie for Vernon County seat
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for March 14-20
    Norwalk Municipal Court report
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Feb. 28 to March 6
    Royall hopes to start school early next fall
  • The County Line

  • Archives

  • Community
    ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ by Delia Owens
    Kendall Public Library movie night slated for March 25
    Programs to resume at the Wilton Public Library
    South Side News for March 17
    Ontario’s reading challenge runs until March 15

    Obituaries
    Alvera Caroline Eckelberg
    George R. Dougherty
    David Paul Sullivan
    Norman “Chappy” Frank Smith
    Theodore (Ted) William Welch

    Opinion
    Guest view: Putin’s actions are no movie script
    Letter to the editor: Equality vs. equity. Why does it matter?
    Letter to the editor: The challenge of censorship
    Letter to the editor: WASB statement on equity is illuminating
    Letter to the editor: Vote for incumbents in N-O-W race

    Sports
    Royall girls’ season stops at regional final
    Boys basketball rounds out regular season
    Royall girls fall by 1 to Bangor
    Local wrestlers advance to sectionals
    Area wrestlers take conference titles

  • Backtalk
    Schools play a role in citizen-making
    We live in an era of unverified accusations
    Remembering 1974’s Battle of the Sexes
    Putin is a cold-blooded killer
    Recalling Cheyenne Valley

    E-Edition
    March 24, 2022, print issue
    March 17, 2022, print issue
    March 10, 2022, print issue
    March 3, 2022, print issue
    Feb. 24, 2022, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    An icy day in Wilton in 1922
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992
    A remembrance: Elroy’s opera house
    Oil City country school, 1948–49
    F&M Bank, 1929

    School
    Royall marketing students donate to Elroy Health Services
    N-O-W hosts invention fair
    BHS forensics advances to sectionals
    BHS FFA competes in leadership events
    Brookwood wins national geometry competition