A musical revival: Brookwood hosts pops concert

Kendall celebrates Fundfest! March 28th, 2022

by County Line Kendall Lions Club member Alice Brandau dons an auction item at the club’s FundFest at the Kendall Community Hall on Saturday night.

Wilton couple’s lives enriched by art March 24th, 2022

by County Line Gary “W.D.” Finke and his wife Rochelle met over a butcher block at a meat processing plant in Phoenix, Ariz., back in the 1980s. The two complemented each other — Rochelle was a wrapper and W.D. was a cutter.

N-O-W finds no evidence for sexual-assault allegation March 24th, 2022

by County Line Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Superintendent Travis Anderson and Board of Education President Justin Arndt have found no evidence that a female staff member had sexually assaulted a female student, as district resident Ruth Ehlert of Norwalk stated at the school board meeting March 14.

Two Wilton board candidates drop out of race March 24th, 2022

by County Line Though their names will be on the ballot April 5, two Wilton Village Board candidates do not intend to serve if elected.

