As part of its national tour, Johnsonville brought its Big Taste Grill to Ontario on Thursday, serving up free brats to an estimated 2,000 to 2,500 people.
A bustle over brats!
Youth took part in the Monroe County Fair shows last week in Tomah.
All of the rain evidently has produced a bumper crop of wildflowers.
About 40 people met at the La Farge Emergency Services building on Monday evening with Dale Klemme of Community Development Alternatives, a nonprofit based in Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Academic achievements will have greater prominence in hallway displays at Brookwood High School and in the Falcon Mall, Superintendent Kelly Burhop told the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education at its meeting July 15.
It hasn’t always been easy to obtain medical care in our rural area. If you happened to be elderly, unable to drive or Amish, a trip to the doctor might require depending on friends or family to take what could amount to a day off work to act as a taxi service.
During Ontario’s July 4 parade, whose theme was “Still Afloat,” Ty Kaiser, Savanna Nawrott and Rylee Hall ride atop a fiberglass pig advertising RiversEnd Bar in Ontario.
The annual Elroy Fair was from June 27–30.
A meeting at the Ontario Village Hall on Tuesday morning gave insight into what Ontario might look like in the future.
Shuttered for the past two years, the Elroy-Sparta State Trail headquarters, which are housed in the Kendall Depot, could be placed under Village of Kendall management, Kendall residents Steve and Lori Peterson told the village board at its meeting Monday.
What proceeded as a routine board meeting on Tuesday evening changed directions suddenly when a dustup occurred over the Village of Norwalk’s squad car.